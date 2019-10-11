What you need to know
- Evernote has been updated to support iOS 13.
- dark Mode is now available to those who want it.
- Some bug fixes have been included, too..
Popular note taking and external brain app Evernote has been updated to support iOS 13. That means that those living in Dark Mode can now avoid having their retinas destroyed every time they try to take a note.
New: Dark mode in Evernote is now set through system settings in iOS 13
Fixed: We came; we saw; we conquered bugs.
Evernote has gone through various redesigns over the years but it remains a popular way of storing information and handling notes. It helps that it can save almost anything and then sync it across multiple devices and platforms, too.
Evernote helps you focus on what matters most and have access to your information when you need it. Input typed notes or scan handwritten notes. Add to-do's, photos, images, web pages, or audio ... and it's all instantly searchable. Organize notes any way you want and share with anyone. And Evernote syncs across your devices so your information is always with you, everywhere you go.
The updated app is now available for download from the App Store on both iPhone and iPad. You can of course use it on Apple Watch, too. But you'd probably really need to take a note to subject yourself to that.
