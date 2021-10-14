While it's not flashy and won't grab a lot of headlines, Apple's upcoming Digital Legacy program is one of the best iPhone features coming in iOS 15. The feature, which allows someone you choose to access your digital information stored in iCloud after you die, did not ship with the launch version of iOS 15 and is instead "coming in a software update," according to Apple. However, there are some signs that it is coming sooner rather than later, and it is something every Apple device owner should care about. The only certainty in life

Talking about death is not easy, but it is essential. While we're told to ensure our affairs are in order as we get older, it's prudent to have plans in place much earlier since life is unpredictable. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The process for doing so hasn't necessarily kept up with modern times, though. With the amount of information we store digitally these days, it's not always easy for the next of kin to access data in the event of a loved one's death. Previously for Apple users, the next of kin of the deceased person had to get a court order that named them as the rightful inheritor of their loved one's personal information before Apple would hand anything over. Alternatively, you'd need to leave password information with your lawyer to hand over. Not only is that trusting a third party with that info, but it's another thing to remember to do every time you change your password.

The Apple Digital Legacy program aims to solve this, at least in part, by allowing users to designate Legacy Contacts who can access your information in the event of their death. These Legacy Contacts will receive an Access Key which, along with the account owner's death certificate, can be used to access the account information. Legacy Contacts won't be able to access everything because certain types of content are encrypted at a device level — Apple specifically stated that the iCloud Keychain, payment information, subscriptions, and licensed media would not be accessible. However, data like photos, emails, notes, and so on can be downloaded for a limited time before Apple permanently deletes the account. Digital estate planning