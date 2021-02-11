2020 might have sucked, but we have a lot to look forward to in 2021, especially if you're a Nintendo Switch owner. Nintendo has already generated a treasure trove of the best Nintendo Switch games, but Nintendo doesn't seem like they'll let us go without a new Switch exclusive for too long. While they haven't shown us everything they have planned for 2021, what they have shown us is enough to get us excited. Here's every Nintendo Switch exclusive releasing in 2021.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
The Wii U isn't one of Nintendo's most fondly remembered systems, but its games are. The Switch has received many excellent Wii U ports since its release and that trend continues with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
The re-release of one of the best Wii U titles kicks off the year for Nintendo in a big way. Featuring online multiplayer and a brand new mode called Bowser's Fury, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury looks like the best way to play this Mario adventure.
Me-wow
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Whether you're playing for the first time or returning with friends, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is sure to be a hit.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection
Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection is a reboot of the original "get so mad you throw your controller against the wall screaming" franchise. Sporting a new art style this time around, Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection promises a nostalgic and fresh adventure that remains true to the 35-year-old original.
Back from the dead
Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection
A new spin on a classic franchise, Ghost 'n Goblins Resurrection plans on stirring both new and old fans when it releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Bravely Default II
Four heroes set out on a grand adventure in Bravely Default II, the gorgeous new installment in the fan-favorite 3DS series. Make use of the risk-and-reward battle system and customize your party to your liking using the game's in-depth Job system. Bravely Default is sure to entertain fans of turn-based RPGs and old school JRPGs when it releases on February 26th. Be sure to try out the demo while you wait for the full release.
Braver than ever before
Bravely Default II
Build your team and set out on a life changing adventure on the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
The true spirt of the "Harvest Moon" games continues in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. Join the peaceful community of Olive Town and start a new life for yourself. Cultivate your farm and the town as you clear the land, grow crops, and make friends with the locals. Who knows what secrets you might find? Look out for this one when it releases on the Switch on March 23rd.
Get a life!
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
The part life, part farm simulator comes to the Switch in this exciting new entry.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise is the newest installment in the monster slaying series, and it looks to be one of the best looking games on the Nintendo Switch. With new allies and new monsters to hunt, hunters won't have to wait long for this one when it releases on Nintendo Switch on March 26th. Luckily for them, there's a demo available for fans who want to try the game out early.
Conquer massive beasts
Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise is a brand new entry in the monster hunting series, complete with new allies and new monsters.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: New Pokémon Snap
A sequel to the beloved N64 game, New Pokémon Snap puts you in the shoes of a new photographer as you set out across new regions to photograph all-new Pokémon. Its simple, relaxing gameplay is sure to be a hit. Don't forget to say "pika" when the game releases on April 30th.
Poké-paparazzi
New Pokémon Snap
New Pokémon Snap brings the classic gameplay of the 64 title up to modern standards.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a unique Monster Hunter experience for both fans of RPGs and Monster Hunter games. Use the Kinship Stone to form bonds with monsters to earn experience, improve their skills, and uncover an epic tale. Sporting a unique visual style and a focus on story, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is shaping up to be something special.
Me-wow
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin
The second installment of the Monster Hunter Stories series finds a home on the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Rune Factory 5
Rune Factory 5 is a new, grand adventure in a fantasy world. Part dungeon crawler, part life sim, you'll find your time split between raising crops, fighting monsters, finding friendship — and maybe even love? The Rune Factory series has a bit of a cult following, but that might change with this upcoming release, which brings the game into the third dimension.
More than just runes
Rune Factory 5
Rune Factory 5 is a game that is simple on the outside but offers hours upon hours of content. Be on the lookout for this game when it drops exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: No More Heroes III
No More Heroes III is the exciting next entry in the No More Heroes series, which follows the exploits of assassin Travis Touchdown. The game was originally slated to release in 2020 but was pushed out because of issues outside of the developer's control. We expect lots of insanity, ridiculous action, and a whole lot of blood in this new installment of the cult series.
Moe, moe, moe!
No More Heroes III
No More Heroes III brings the world-famous assassin, Travis Touchdown, back for an intergalactic showdown. Things are sure to get crazy.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: Shin Megami Tensei V
Announced all the way back at the Nintendo Switch's reveal, the upcoming installment in the long-running RPG series made an appearance during a Partner Direct in June 2020. Not much is known about the game so far, but knowing the series, we can expect a dark and twisted RPG adventure when it releases later this year.
Nintendo Switch exclusives: There's even more to come
These are all of the Nintendo Switch exclusive releases for 2021. Keep in mind, it is still early in the year — who knows what Nintendo still has up their sleeve? Perhaps this will be the year we finally see Metroid Prime 4, Breath of the Wild 2, or Bayonetta 3? We'll be sure to update this list as we learn more about these and other 2021 Nintendo Switch exclusives.
