Socks are the number one most requested clothing item in homeless shelters. New York-based apparel brand Bombas wants to change that. Its buy-one-give-one business model has seen over 37 million items donated to help the homeless since 2013. In time for Pride Month, Bombas has upped the awesome by introducing a new collection of Pride-themed socks. Inspired by the bright, diverse LGBTQ+ community, Bombas says, "These socks are a reminder to live colorfully and always be true to yourself." For every pair you purchase, a pair will be donated to someone in need in the LGBTQ+ community through The Ally Coalition. Here are all the fantastic options for your perusal.

Bee better with Bombas

If money is no object and you really want to support the Pride message while helping out someone in need from the LGBTQ+ community, then we strongly recommended the Pride x Bombas 10-Pack. You get ten high-quality socks with vibrant Pride-themed designs, and 10 pairs get donated.

Anyone who wants to do their bit, but on a smaller scale, should still be encouraged to purchase their fave design. Every little bit helps, and even just one more pair of socks being donated is going to make a difference to somebody. If we had to choose one design, we like our over staff pick; the flamboyant Tie Dye Pride Calf Socks.

If you're drilling down into the Pride message to especially show pride or support for those who are transgender or bisexual, then Bombas has you covered. Check out the Transgender Pride Flag Calf Socks and the Bisexual Pride Flag Calf Socks. This is flag-flying at its best, and Bombas should be praised for creating such a cool collection.