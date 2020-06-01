"One for One" pioneers Tom's Shoes has donated an impressive 95 million shoes over the last 13 years. Distributed across 85 countries, these shoes have given people in need, especially children, essential foot protection, a chance to attend work and school safely, and a sense of self-worth. In recent years, Tom's Shoes expanded into the eyewear market with a similar social impact model, paying for more than 780,000 sight restorations. For this year's Price celebration, Tom's Shoes has released an exciting new special collection that champions unity, compassion, and above all — love. So, you can show your Pride, or support for it, and help out someone from the LGBTQ+ community.
Earn your stripes: Unity White Rainbow Stripe Alpargatas ClassicsStaff Pick
With the clean, white looks of a classic sneaker but that cheerful rainbow detail to the side, top, and inner sole, we're fans of this subtle, but effective design. Tom's Shoes says, "all the energy and optimism of Pride meets the shoe that started a movement — our original Alpargata." These shoes get the new "CloudBound" sole for extra comfort, and extra traction, thanks to the custom tread and tractions pads for a super sticky grip, so they are great for the dance floor.
Send a message: Unity White Love Is Love Print Alpargatas Classics
This design features the beautifully simple "love is love" message embraced by the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters. Keeping the rainbow color scheme, the text is repeated all around the shoe, while the inner sole gets the rainbow decal treatment. This shoe's insole is a special "OrthoLite Eco LT" option for premium cushioning and increased airflow. If they do get a little funky over time, they can remove and hand-wash them.
Design tie-dye for: Unity Multi Tie-Dye Cupsole Alpargatas Classics
If you're looking for an eye-catching option, consider these radical tie-dyed kicks. They scream the rainbow-themed Pride message loud and proud. These shoes are about as subtle as a drag queen's 'girl's night out' costume and we're so there for that. With a comfortable textile upper, these boast a custom-made Tom's Shoes rubber outsole for added durability, so are the perfect footwear choice for anyone considering going on a march.
It's always cocktail hour: Unity Bellini Rainbow Graident
Tom's Shoes partners with Helen Keller International's Childsight Program. This organization provides free eye care for homeless youth in New York and Los Angeles, 40% of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ community. By buying a pair of Tom's Shoes' sunglasses, you're helping someone in need get access to important eye care. There's no better pair to consider than the stylish Unity Bellini Rainbow Graident. Inspired by effortlessly polished French Riviera style, the Bellini has a cool, classic shape with rounded edges.
Rainbow-tinted view: Unity Sawyer Yellow Gold & White
This option brings a serious dose of elegance thanks to the thinner frames and the flatter lenses, offering a more lightweight choice. We're big fans of the Sawyer's yellow-gold accents and arms, and just love that retro-stylin' pentagon shape. The Pride colors make an appearance in the beautiful rose mirror, rainbow gradient lenses. These glasses have an all-metal frame, with three-barrel hinges for a strong folding mechanism. The Sawyer comes complete with a special Unity sunglasses case and a Unity Rainbow cleaning cloth made with recycled materials.
Go on a journey: Unity Fitzpatrick Rainbow Striped
A welcome new addition to this year's Unity Collection, we like this cheeky set of shades. The Tom's Shoes' "Fitzpatrick" is based on the classic design of the universally flattering "wayfarer" shape. This shape was originally made popular by celebs wearing Ray-Ban's versions in the 1960s, but has recently seen a resurgence of popularity. Wayfarer shape plus rainbow stripes with a sprinkle of social good is all-win for us. These come with a case, to keep them safe and sound when they're not making your face look even more awesome than it already is.
Best foot forward
Tom's Shoes has created some fabulous products to celebrate this year's Pride Month. We think you'd be hard-pressed not to see something to suit you. Our overall staff pick, the Unity White Rainbow Stripe Alpargatas Classics, are a beautifully simple option. They offer classic white kicks looks with the addition of that charming rainbow detail.
On the subject of beautifully simple, we also love the message behind the Unity White Love Is Love Print Alpargatas Classics. With the slogan printed all over the shoe in a rainbow color scheme, they shoes are a cool way to share the important communique.
As far as the sunglasses go, it's hard to decide which we'd opt for as all the designs are great. We think the Unity Sawyer Yellow Gold & White just have the edge though. We love the lightweight, all-metal construction and those amazing rainbow gradient lenses. After all, who wouldn't want to view the world through a rainbow filter?
Wear your Pride on your porch with these delightful decorations
Whether you want to show off your personal pride this Pride Month, or just want to show you're an ally supporting the LGBTQ+ community, what better way to do so than decorate the front of your home? We've got some awesome items that will shout Pride loud and proud to any and all passersby.
Here are all the awesome Pride sock designs from Bombas
Celebrate Pride and support the LGBTQ+ community by picking up a pair of specially designed Pride-themed socks from social impact champions Bombas. It's a win-win-win purchase. You get a fabulous pair of new socks, you get to show your Pride or display that you're an ally, and someone in need from the LGBTQ+ community gets a pair too.
Revisit your favorite Pride memories with these parades!
Pride 2020 might look different, but you can enjoy the best of parades from the past thanks to videos. These are our favorites.