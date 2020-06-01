"One for One" pioneers Tom's Shoes has donated an impressive 95 million shoes over the last 13 years. Distributed across 85 countries, these shoes have given people in need, especially children, essential foot protection, a chance to attend work and school safely, and a sense of self-worth. In recent years, Tom's Shoes expanded into the eyewear market with a similar social impact model, paying for more than 780,000 sight restorations. For this year's Price celebration, Tom's Shoes has released an exciting new special collection that champions unity, compassion, and above all — love. So, you can show your Pride, or support for it, and help out someone from the LGBTQ+ community.

Best foot forward

Tom's Shoes has created some fabulous products to celebrate this year's Pride Month. We think you'd be hard-pressed not to see something to suit you. Our overall staff pick, the Unity White Rainbow Stripe Alpargatas Classics, are a beautifully simple option. They offer classic white kicks looks with the addition of that charming rainbow detail.

On the subject of beautifully simple, we also love the message behind the Unity White Love Is Love Print Alpargatas Classics. With the slogan printed all over the shoe in a rainbow color scheme, they shoes are a cool way to share the important communique.

As far as the sunglasses go, it's hard to decide which we'd opt for as all the designs are great. We think the Unity Sawyer Yellow Gold & White just have the edge though. We love the lightweight, all-metal construction and those amazing rainbow gradient lenses. After all, who wouldn't want to view the world through a rainbow filter?