If you stopped eating at Chick-fil-A because of the company's support for anti-gay agendas, then it's time to look into the companies you should be supporting. These snacks might not be covered in rainbows, but they give back to the LGBTQ+ community in a multitude of different ways. Check out the snacks here and read more on what these companies do and say in support of the LGBTQ+ community below.

Oreo famously posted an image of a rainbow-colored Oreo to their Facebook page back in 2012 and have openly defended their support for the LGTBQ+ community. Just like with Sabra, there haven't been wide reports of other ways the company supports the LGBQT+ community, but it's nice to know Oreo believes love always wins.

Sabra came out of their support closet back in 2015 by airing a commercial featuring a gay couple. While there haven't been any wide reports of other LGTBQ+ support, it's nice to know they at least aren't scared to voice their opinion on supporting the community.

Pepsi donated $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign and another $500,000 to PFLAG. The company also actively attends Pride parades to show their support by passing out free products for attending consumers. It made a couple of poor choices in advertisements in the past, but has done everything it can to educate the team on proper support and evolve as a company.

The founders of Big Gay Ice Cream truck are gay, but the name came from a play on words instead of a flaunt of sexuality. When you order Big Gay Ice Cream you're not just supporting an LGBTQ+ owned company, but also a company that gives back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Burger King added a "Proud Whopper" to their menu back in 2014 that featured a regular Whopper wrapped in a rainbow package because "We're all the same inside." Buying any of the products from their menu is supporting a company that isn't scared of publically voicing their opinion and helping the LGBTQ+ community.

Cheerios is a cereal almost anyone can enjoy. It's gluten-free, delicious, and perfect to get you fueled as a morning meal or a healthy snack. The cereal tastes that much better when you know that General Mills is one of the top-ranked places to work as a member of the LGBTQ+ community due to their work practices and promotions for pride.

Honey Maid launched a campaign titled "This is Wholesome" that showed a father explaining how he came to accept his gay son to an elderly man by saying, "I thought I had lost my son, but now, I realize I have two." This tapped into the real struggles of coming out to family and how, with a little acceptance, we can all prosper together.

Raised a flag at Seattle headquarters and defended their support for the LGBTQ+ community to bystanders, customers, and shareholders alike . The first LGBTQ+ commercial for Starbucks aired back in 2014 that featured Bianca Del Rio and Adore Delano in full drag.

Chobani had a commercial back in 2015 featuring a lesbian couple that was apart of their "Love This Life" campaign. It works directly with GLAAD in order to publically broadcast their belief and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Coca-Cola aired a commercial featuring a gay couple accompanied by the quote, "We choose happiness over tradition." In fact, this wasn't the first commercial to feature support for the LGBTQ+ community and I'm sure it won't be the last. Get a pack of 35 cans on Amazon for $26!

This company has been supporting the LGBTQ+ community since 1989. Pride-related ice creams have released like "Hubby Hubby" and "I Dough, I Dough" to celebrate the victory of same-sex marriage being recognized by the Supreme Court. You can buy different flavors in bulk on Amazon.

The Frito-Lay company has done a lot for the LGBTQ+ community from working alongside the It Gets Better Project, making open statements about their support of love, and more. You can enjoy your love of Doritos, Cheetos, Sun Chips, and more knowing that you're putting money into a company that's giving right back.

Frito-Lay bombed the hashtag #BoldandBetter across social media sites like Twitter and Instagram after Ram Krishnan, chief marketing officer of Frio-Lay, made the following statement: "Time and again, our consumers have shown us, there really is nothing bolder than being true to yourself and living life to the fullest. With Doritos Rainbows chips, we're bringing an entirely new product experience to our consumers to show our commitment toward equal rights for the LGBT community and celebrate humanity without exception."

Ben & Jerry's Icecream's first movement was handing out grants to PFLAG (Parents, Friends, and Family of Lesbians and Gays) organizations. In more recent years, it's shown support by filing an amicus to the Supreme Court in the efforts to make businesses be more open to marriage equality. You can read more of their movements on their website here.

Coca-Cola representative said recently to the The Huffington Post, "The Coca-Cola Company values and celebrates diversity. This ad was developed as part of our Choose Happiness campaign, launched in North West Europe in May. The campaign encourages us all to spread happiness while fostering unity, diversity, and respect."

Chobani works with GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) to voice support for the community. Mr. Adam, the Director-communications for GLAAD, said, "More and more companies are beginning to realize that supporting equality doesn't stop at having inclusive workplace policies. Supporting equality also means being inclusive in your advertising and marketing and your outreach to your community and customers. I think that's what you're seeing here is Chobani taking that next step and saying 'We support acceptance and equality and this is what that looks like."

Starbucks, outside of the LGBTQ+-friendly commercials, also worked with local police departments to have over 2,000 Starbucks employees trained on how to handle situations regarding LGBTQ+ survivors of various types of acts and report hate crimes.

Honey Maid's Equity Brand Manager, Katrina Plummer, said "In 2016, we're encouraging Americans to view the world through the eyes of acceptance. Remember that no matter how families might change, just like our products, what makes them wholesome remains the same."

General Mills has been apart of plenty of campaigns revolving around the support for the LGBTQ+ community for several years now without showing any signs of backing down on their beliefs. Cheerios hosted a campaign called The Cheerios Effect where, through funded research, it was able to show how same-sex, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender couples are just as adequate as hetero couples when it came to raising children. This helped in their movement to get adoption agencies to support the marriage laws and allow LGBTQ+ couples to have the families they deserve.

Burger King had images shared of the Pride Whopper across social media with the hashtags #BeYourWay, #ProudWhopper, and #ColognePride. This company has no issues publically standing on what they feel about LGBTQ+ rights.

Big Gay Ice Cream is run by Bryan Petroff is showing his support for the LGBTQ+ community by bringing treats to the Chicago Pride Weekend in 2019. A percentage of the proceeds from the sales are being donated to Howard Brown Heath, an organization working to end the issues revolving around healthcare for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.

PepsiCo, as some of you know, is another company owned by the same company as Frito-Lay. On top of all the support Frito-Lay offers, they've also teamed up with Starbucks. Both joined in voicing opinions about anti-LGBTQ+ laws and treatments. Both companies even went as far as to host sponsored events for LGBTQ+ youth.

Your food doesn't have to be covered in rainbows to be Pride-themed