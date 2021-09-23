Nintendo shared updates on several games during the September 2021 Nintendo Direct. Many of these games shown during this 40 minute presentation could end up being some of the best Nintendo Switch games. In addition some new reveals, there were updates on games that haven't been seen in a long time. Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak expansion announced

Monster Hunter Rise is getting a "massive expansion" called Sunbreak. This expansion is due out sometime in Summer 2022 and brings new locales, monsters and more. New look at Mario Party Superstars

We get a look at the varied gameplay of Mario Party Superstars with several new boards, all of which support online play. It's set to arrive on October 29. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is a new role-playing game from Square Enix. It's designed to be a spin on tabletop gaming and is coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 28. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Disco Elysium comes to Nintendo Switch!

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is launching for Nintendo Switch on October 12. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity DLC continues

DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is continuing, with Wave 2 coming on October 29, 2021. Chocobo GP announced

Have you ever wanted a Mario Kart-style game but in the world of Final Fantasy? Chocobo GP delivers just that. It's coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. Final Smash incoming

Nintendo confirmed that the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter will be revealed on Oct. 5, 2021. This will complete the long list of characters available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Kirby and the Forgotten Land arrives in 2022

After leaking earlier today, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is announced for Nintendo Switch. It's set to arrive in Spring 2022. KOTOR comes to the Switch

A port of the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to Nintendo Switch. Dying Light 2 hits the Cloud

A Cloud-enabled version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human is coming to Nintendo Switch. Triangle Strategy is coming in 2022

Project Triangle Strategy has a final title: Triangle Strategy. The game also now has a release date and is set to arrive on March 4, 2022. Metroid Dread

There's a new trailer for Metroid Dread. Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games added to Nintendo Online

Yes, you read that correctly. Some Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to Nintendo Online. Matching Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis controllers are also being produced. Shadowrun Trilogy arrives on Switch

The Shadowrun trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch. Castlevania Advanced Collection announced Castlevania Advanced Collection is announced for Nintendo Switch and it's available now. It includes four games, with Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow and Castlevania: Dracula X ActRaiser Renaissance is available now

After all this time, ActRaiser is back, with ActRaiser Renaissance now available on Nintendo Switch. Deltarune inbound

Deltarune Chapter 1 and 2 are now available on Nintendo Switch. New look at Splatoon 3

There's a new gameplay trailer for Splatoon 3, which is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Mario movie in holiday 2022

In an absolutely transcendent announcement, Nintendo revealed the cast for the Mario movie, which is coming to theaters in North America on December 21, 2022. Chris Pratt plays Mario. Bayonetta is back and Bayonetta 3 has a release window!