In the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced another wave of paid downloadable content available for Monster Hunter Rise players. Unlike the previous DLC available after the game's release, this wave of downloadable content is being touted as a "massive expansion" that introduces new monsters and locales.

Everything in the DLC

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion offers a new base, alongside new locales, monsters, and gameplay elements. A new type of Hunter rank is also coming in the form of Master Rank, for truly experienced Hunters. Players will need to have completed the 7 ★ Hub Quest, "Serpent Goddess of Thunder", before being able to access the content in Sunbreak. Players will set off from their previous Hub in Kamura Village to an entirely new locale to experience the events there. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Are there new monsters?

As for new monsters, Capcom only announced one Elder Dragon known as Malzeno, who serves as the flagship monster of this expansion. Several monsters will make their return from previous games, such as Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2. We'll update this space once more content is announced. Will there be cross-play with PC? Unfortunately, no. Capcom announced via a tweet on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account that after "looking into it throughout the development process", it seemed that they were "unable to implement it this time". Patches are often released to update existing content, so there's still hope that things can change. We’ve heard your requests for Cross-Save / Cross-Play for #MHRise & #Sunbreak, but unfortunately, after looking into it throughout the development process, we found we are unable to implement it this time. As always, we appreciate your continued feedback and support. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) October 11, 2021 How much does it cost?

The paid downloadable content will be available on the Nintendo eShop upon its release. No information was released on the pricing or whether new players can save by buying both the base game and the Sunbreak DLC, but we'll update this space as soon as new information releases. When does it release?