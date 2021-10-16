Save on M1 iPad Pro: $100 off at Amazon

I've got sunshine

Everything in the Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak DLC

This massive expansion comes next summer.
Nadine Dornieden

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak HeroSource: Capcom

In the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced another wave of paid downloadable content available for Monster Hunter Rise players. Unlike the previous DLC available after the game's release, this wave of downloadable content is being touted as a "massive expansion" that introduces new monsters and locales.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Everything in the DLC

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Dlc MalzenoSource: Capcom (screenshot)

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion offers a new base, alongside new locales, monsters, and gameplay elements. A new type of Hunter rank is also coming in the form of Master Rank, for truly experienced Hunters. Players will need to have completed the 7 ★ Hub Quest, "Serpent Goddess of Thunder", before being able to access the content in Sunbreak. Players will set off from their previous Hub in Kamura Village to an entirely new locale to experience the events there.

Are there new monsters?

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Malzeno Key Art CroppedSource: Capcom (screenshot)

As for new monsters, Capcom only announced one Elder Dragon known as Malzeno, who serves as the flagship monster of this expansion. Several monsters will make their return from previous games, such as Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2. We'll update this space once more content is announced.

Will there be cross-play with PC?

Unfortunately, no. Capcom announced via a tweet on the official Monster Hunter Twitter account that after "looking into it throughout the development process", it seemed that they were "unable to implement it this time". Patches are often released to update existing content, so there's still hope that things can change.

How much does it cost?

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak LocaleSource: Capcom (screenshot)

The paid downloadable content will be available on the Nintendo eShop upon its release. No information was released on the pricing or whether new players can save by buying both the base game and the Sunbreak DLC, but we'll update this space as soon as new information releases.

When does it release?

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Release DateSource: Capcom (screenshot)

No concrete release date has been given as of this writing. However, Capcom assures players that this expansion will be available in summer of 2022. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop as soon as a release date is announced.

Monster Hunter Rise allows for a wide variety of player experiences. While the DLC isn't required to enjoy the game to the fullest, it's nice to have some extra content to keep you busy. The vast amount of content at hand, alongside the amazing gameplay, definitely makes this one of the best games available on the Nintendo Switch.

