Ready to upgrade from smart bulbs to smart light switches? HomeKit enabled light switches can be installed by almost everyone with the right tools. In fact, you may already have most of the tools required. Check out our list of everything that you will need to get the job done.

Geared Up

Installing a HomeKit enabled light switch provides many benefits, such as the ability to turn on and off your lights with just a tap, or through a schedule built for your home. Once you have gathered all of the tools needed for your particular installation, it is time to put it all together. Be sure to check out our installation guide for details on how to get the job done.

Don't worry, installing a switch can be done by almost anyone, and to do it safely, we recommend the Fluke 1AC Non-Contact Voltage Tester. This tester will help to ensure that the wires that you are working on are not "live" with handy visual and audio cues.

To make the job even easier we recommend Wago's Lever Nut Assortment Pack, which makes connecting wires together a snap, and it comes with various sizes to accomodate any amount of wires that you may have.

