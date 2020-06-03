What you need to know Eve has announced that its first smart camera, the Eve Cam is now available for pre-orders.

Eve Cam exclusively supports HomeKit and HomeKit Secure Video for private storage using iCloud.

Eve Cam retails for $149.95 and will begin shipping on June 23rd.

HomeKit accessory specialist, Eve, has announced that its first camera is now available for pre-orders today. The Eve Cam, which was revealed at CES 2020 in January, is designed for use exclusively with Apple's HomeKit enabling secure, private video storage through iCloud. Eve Cam is made exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video and designed to deliver the highest level of data security and privacy. With HomeKit Secure Video, users can view, share, and store video recordings from Eve Cam using iCloud. Video recordings are analyzed on-device through Apple TV, iPad, or HomePod and securely stored in a user's iCloud, so all information about a user's home accessories is end-to-end encrypted and entirely private to the user. The Eve Cam can record videos in 1080p high definition resolution at 24fps, and sports a 150-degree wide field of view. An integrated magnetic stand allows for 360 degree movement on the base and easy placement around the home. The Eve Cam can be wall-mounted using included hardware, but it is only rated for indoor use.

The camera also includes staples such as infrared night vision and two-way audio with a built-in microphone and speaker. The plug-in camera connects directly to home networks over Wi-Fi without the need for an additional hub, although viewing feeds outside of the home requires a HomeKit hub such as an Apple TV or HomePod. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Apple's HomeKit Secure Video feature is used for video recording, with footage securely uploaded to a user's existing iCloud storage account. Pricing for iCloud storage starts at $2.99 a month for one camera, and despite requiring a paid subscription, videos uploaded do not count towards monthly data allotment. HomeKit Secure Video provides 10 days of activity through a timeline of events from within the iOS Home app. "As we expand the Eve portfolio with home surveillance products, our pledge that what happens at home has to stay at home rings truer than ever", says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. "That's precisely why Eve Cam has been designed from the ground up for Apple HomeKit Secure Video only."

HomeKit Secure Video also analyzes the action in front of the camera to determine when to send a notification. Preferences can be set to notify for all events, or users can turn off recording and notifications for vehicles and animals. In addition to the Home app, Eve's camera can also be viewed and managed through the Eve for HomeKit iOS app. The camera release follows just a month after Eve revamped its app to allow for full screen viewing, and enabled toggles for pausing and resuming live views. The Eve Cam is available for pre-order now directly from Eve's online store, for a suggested retail price of $149.95, and will begin shipping on June 23rd. The camera will also be available through Amazon, and Apple's online store starting in July. Check back soon for our full hands-on review.