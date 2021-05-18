Two Famicom Detective Club games, remade from their 1988 counterparts, have recently made their way onto Nintendo Switch. You'll focus on uncovering the mystery behind the Ayashiro family curse in The Missing Heir, while trying to learn the truth about a murder school girl in The Girl Who Stands Behind. In order to make it far, you're going to have be very perceptive and listen to those you interview. You'll also have to get through some unintuitive mechanics to solve the mystery. Here are some tips to get ahead, including some that the game doesn't tell you. If you're looking for other fun things to play, check out these visual novels for Nintendo Switch. X is your friend

Dialogue is super important in Famicom Detective Club — somebody might drop an important clue. If you accidentally skipped through someone's dialogue, you can see what they just said by pressing the X button. I ended up using this way to catch up more than I thought I would. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Listen to what characters say

Similarly, if you're talking to someone and they mention another character or object, you'll want to follow up by asking about that same character or object to get further into the plot. Famicom Detective Club games sometimes require you to find the exact information to move onto the next chapter so using leads to push further into conversations is sometimes your best bet. When in doubt, check your surroundings