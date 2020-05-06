Fan Made Nintendo Direct HeroSource: @Nick Ha on YouTube

What you need to know

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch game that released on March 20, 2020.
  • There will be no official Nintendo Direct in June.
  • Some fans have put together a tongue-in-cheek Direct that addresses common issues most players experience while playing New Horizons.

Due to quarantining and the pandemic, this year feels like it is flying by way too fast while also going incredibly slow. With everyone stuck inside, many people have turned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a lighthearted escape from the pressures of reality. Within the game, players can fish, catch bugs, decorate a virtual home, and befriend animal neighbors. It really is a stress-relieving experience for many people and has pulled in several new players to the fan-base. In fact, since the game released back on March 20, 2020, it has amassed a much larger following than it had before. However, like with most things, New Horizons isn't perfect.

Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, players have gotten creative and come up with minor changes they would like to see in the game. Players were also expecting to hear from Nintendo in June, when the Japanese gaming company traditionally posts a Nintendo Direct that reveals upcoming Nintendo games for the rest of the year or even announces updates to games that have already launched. However, we recently learned that due to the pandemic, Nintendo won't be releasing a special Nintendo Direct in June.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

In response to this, some fans have created a hilarious YouTube video that mimics the traditional format of a Nintendo Direct. This fan-made Nintendo Direct addresses many of the quality-of-life improvements players want to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a humorous fashion. These changes include being able to skip through a character's dialogue if you've already heard it before, being able to organize your items easier, making it easier to craft items, and more.

Check out the video and see if you agree with these changes or if you'd like to see any others.

Welcome to island life

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The joyful game the world needs

Upon coming to a deserted island, you'll be able to harvest materials, collect bugs, go fishing, build your dream house, and make friends with animal villagers. This is an adorable life simulator that you can get lost in.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

Animal Crossing TitleSource: Nintendo

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.