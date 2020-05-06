What you need to know
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a Nintendo Switch game that released on March 20, 2020.
- There will be no official Nintendo Direct in June.
- Some fans have put together a tongue-in-cheek Direct that addresses common issues most players experience while playing New Horizons.
Due to quarantining and the pandemic, this year feels like it is flying by way too fast while also going incredibly slow. With everyone stuck inside, many people have turned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a lighthearted escape from the pressures of reality. Within the game, players can fish, catch bugs, decorate a virtual home, and befriend animal neighbors. It really is a stress-relieving experience for many people and has pulled in several new players to the fan-base. In fact, since the game released back on March 20, 2020, it has amassed a much larger following than it had before. However, like with most things, New Horizons isn't perfect.
Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, players have gotten creative and come up with minor changes they would like to see in the game. Players were also expecting to hear from Nintendo in June, when the Japanese gaming company traditionally posts a Nintendo Direct that reveals upcoming Nintendo games for the rest of the year or even announces updates to games that have already launched. However, we recently learned that due to the pandemic, Nintendo won't be releasing a special Nintendo Direct in June.
In response to this, some fans have created a hilarious YouTube video that mimics the traditional format of a Nintendo Direct. This fan-made Nintendo Direct addresses many of the quality-of-life improvements players want to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a humorous fashion. These changes include being able to skip through a character's dialogue if you've already heard it before, being able to organize your items easier, making it easier to craft items, and more.
Check out the video and see if you agree with these changes or if you'd like to see any others.
Welcome to island life
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The joyful game the world needs
Upon coming to a deserted island, you'll be able to harvest materials, collect bugs, go fishing, build your dream house, and make friends with animal villagers. This is an adorable life simulator that you can get lost in.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Sonos Arc has Dolby Atmos, arrives June 10 for $799
The Sonos Arc promises to be a big upgrade for home theater enthusiasts who love their Playbar but require more modern connectivity and audio standards from their TVs.
Apple's $699 Mac Pro wheels get the same unboxing treatment as an iPhone
Apple's $699 wheels cost as much as an iPhone 11. And the box is just as great.
Apple releases support documents for crackling AirPods Pro
Apple has released two new support documents for its AirPods Pro.
Deck out your Switch Lite with these sweet accessories
Having the right accessories can vastly improve your gaming experience. We've gathered the best companion items for the Nintendo Switch Lite. See what catches your interest.