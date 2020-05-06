Due to quarantining and the pandemic, this year feels like it is flying by way too fast while also going incredibly slow. With everyone stuck inside, many people have turned to Animal Crossing: New Horizons for a lighthearted escape from the pressures of reality. Within the game, players can fish, catch bugs, decorate a virtual home, and befriend animal neighbors. It really is a stress-relieving experience for many people and has pulled in several new players to the fan-base. In fact, since the game released back on March 20, 2020, it has amassed a much larger following than it had before. However, like with most things, New Horizons isn't perfect.

Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, players have gotten creative and come up with minor changes they would like to see in the game. Players were also expecting to hear from Nintendo in June, when the Japanese gaming company traditionally posts a Nintendo Direct that reveals upcoming Nintendo games for the rest of the year or even announces updates to games that have already launched. However, we recently learned that due to the pandemic, Nintendo won't be releasing a special Nintendo Direct in June.