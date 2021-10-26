Fantastical has long been my go-to calendar app and now with version 3.5 the team at Flexibits has added full macOS Monterey support — and that's just the start.

Alongside support for macOS Monterey's time sensitive notifications, Fantastical 3.5 also now includes support for Webex calls, putting them right into calendar events for easy access.

In addition to Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams calls, it's now possible to add and set up Webex calls directly in your events! Just add your Webex account to Fantastical and you'll see the new Webex meeting option alongside your new invites – with a single click, you can add a Webex Meeting. With more calling possibilities at your disposal, instantly adding a conference call to your event is now even more flexible.

There's more, too. Fantastical will now generate a meeting link that can be shared with anyone, anywhere, to allow them to decide whether or not they'd like to join a meeting. Now it's easier than ever to invite a ton of people to a single meeting without having to enter their contact details one by one. Just send the link to everyone and you're golden.

With Fantastical 3.5, you can now generate a URL for your event proposal and then manually share this with people using whatever method you like: iMessage, a Twitter DM, posting to a Slack channel, your Zoom call's group chat, a Discord server… or wherever else you can paste a URL into!

Meeting creators can also decide whether invitees can see others who have been invited as well — a must-have feature when office politics are involved!

All of this is available as part of Fantastical 3.5 and it's available now. This was already the best Mac app for calendaring fans and that doesn't look like changing any time soon! You can learn more about this update on the Flexibits blog, too.