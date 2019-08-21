Gadget manufacturers are slowing implementing wireless charging into each new device, so soon enough all of our devices will be able to be charged wirelessly. But if you’re already ahead of the curve with a brand new flagship phone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds, you’ll need a single device to charge all three of them while eliminating the need for multiple chargers. That’s where the AirZeus charger comes in, and you can get your own for $39.99.

The AirZeus is a 3-in-1 fast wireless charger that works exactly like Apple’s long-awaited AirPower which was never released. The AirZeus allows you to dock and charge your smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds simultaneously. It uses the Qi charging standard, so you can fast-charge any Qi-enabled device with lightning speeds. The AirZeus sports a sleek, minimal design which makes it perfect for any nightstand or desk. Best of all, you’ll be able to get rid of all of your extra chargers and eliminate cable clutter now that you’re charging all of your devices with one charger!

If you’re a gadget enthusiast, you undoubtedly have the latest and greatest smartphone, smartwatch, and wireless earbuds. The AirZeus 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charger is the perfect piece of tech to suit your needs for just $39.99, or 59% off.

