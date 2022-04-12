FastBot is a new intermittent fasting tracker for your iPhone and iPad, an app that can help you control your weight and improve your overall health by helping you control when you eat.

Intermittent fasting isn't a new idea, of course. It's a simple one, too — choose a window of time during the day where you will eat and then fast during the hours that are outside of it. Tracking those times is where FastBot comes in. All you need to do is open the app and tell the app that you want to fast and for how long. The app will also show you which fasting options are available and what they offer in terms of benefits.

With FastBot installed users can tie into the Apple Health app to gather weight and body fat measurements. Those figures can then be used by FastBot to recommend ways to reduce both while also displaying information on the different stages of fasting including what your body is doing and when.

Getting fit and staying in shape can often be easier when someone is there to hold you accountable, something that FastBot makes possible with a sharing feature. People can add friends, sharing health data with them so they can help motivate each other. It might seem like a simple thing, but it could be the difference between reaching goals or not.

Those who want to take FastBot for a spin can download it from the App Store now — it's a free download with in-app purchases unlocking FastBot Pro. You'll need the Pro subscription to get access to some of the insights during your periods of fasting so keep that in mind, too.