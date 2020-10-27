FCC filing points to the iPhone 12 supporting reverse wireless charging

What you need to know
- FCC filings point to the iPhone 12 supporting reverse wireless charging.
- The filing says that "2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging."
- It could indicate Apple may make AirPods capable of charging with the iPhone.
Apple has been rumored to be bringing reverse wireless charging to the iPhone for a while now, but today may mark the biggest indication that the feature may already be built into the new iPhone 12.
Spotted by Jeremy Horwitz from Venturebeat, Apple's FCC filings for MagSafe include mention of the 2020 iPhones and their ability to charge accessories.
A new MagSafe feature was hidden in Apple FCC filings: "In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories [including] an external potential apple accessory in future."
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman retweeted Horwitz's findings, adding the image of the FCC filing itself.
The "external potential apple accessory in future" could be Apple's upcoming AirPods redesign, which is expected to ship sometime in 2021. The feature would allow an iPhone 12 owner to charge their AirPods on the back of their iPhone. The feature would, of course, require the new AirPods case to support MagSafe to some level in order to work with the iPhone.
Just to ensure no one missed it, we placed our own AirPods Pro on the back of the iPhone 12 and it does not currently charge. So, if today's news turns out to be true, the AirPods case will need to be updated to support the feature.
