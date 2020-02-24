What you need to know
- We expect a new iPad Pro refresh in 2020.
- Some rumors have it being announced next month.
- A leaker has shared photos of a claimed iPad Pro case.
We've been hearing rumors of a new iPad Pro refresh that may even be happening as soon as next month. And now leaker Ben Geskin has shared photos of what may be a case for one of those new iPads.
Rumors have so far suggested that any new iPad Pro will sport a square camera bump, just like iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. This case appears to back that up, with a square cutout where you might expect an iPad's camera to live.
The case itself appears to be a minimal shell affair, with a space on one side for an Apple Pencil to attach for charging purposes. There's also a small cutout on the opposite side, although it isn't clear whether that's for something in particular.
2020 iPad Pro case pic.twitter.com/KblaE2M6Kt— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 24, 2020
It's important to remember that while Geskin calls this a 2020 iPad Pro case, there is no way of confirming that at this point. Geskin, like most leakers, has hits and misses to his name. It's impossible to tell which this is right now, but I've seen enough smoke surrounding a square iPad Pro camera bump to think there might at least be a little fire here.
If reports are accurate, we won't have to wait too long to find out for sure.
