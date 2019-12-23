What you need to know iPhone 12 is rumored to have flat sides like iPhone 4.

The first supposed case design for the phone has appeared online.

It appears to match previous rumors of its aesthetic.

What appears to be the first iPhone 12 exterior case to surface online has been found by Macotakara (via 9to5Mac.) The case seems to show a design similar to iPhone 4, just as rumors have been suggesting for months. While it's true that we are still almost 10 months away from iPhone 12 being announced that may not necessarily mean that we are too far out for these things to leak. As 9to5Mac points out, the final iPhone 11 design was correctly leaked by Onleaks in January 2019.