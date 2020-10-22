VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

First customers in the world start to receive their iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

It's iPhone 12 launch day somewhere already!
Joe Wituschek

Iphone 12 Launch Sydney AustraliaSource: Daniel Van Boom

What you need to know

  • The first customers in the world are starting to receive their new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
  • Customers in New Zealand and Australia are among the first to get the new phones.
  • The Sydney, Australia Apple Store is already open for customers.

The first customers in the world have begun to receive their new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the mail, and some Apple Stores are beginning to open to customers who are venturing out to buy one of the new phones on launch day.

Reported by MacRumors, customers in New Zealand and Australia are among the first in the world to get their hands on Apple's new iPhone lineup. Customers in New Zealand, a country without an Apple Store, have posted photos of them beginning to receive their new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro in the mail.

Daniel Van Boom posted a photo to Twitter showing customers lined up at the Apple Store in Sydney, Australia to purchase the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

A video by Tech Guide shows the first customers entering the store on launch day.

Apple is approaching this year's iPhone launch a little different than years past due to the pandemic. In-person reservation systems and "Express" retail storefront formats will be used to prevent long lines and ensure employee and customer safety.

