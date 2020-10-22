First customers in the world start to receive their iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know
- The first customers in the world are starting to receive their new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
- Customers in New Zealand and Australia are among the first to get the new phones.
- The Sydney, Australia Apple Store is already open for customers.
The first customers in the world have begun to receive their new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the mail, and some Apple Stores are beginning to open to customers who are venturing out to buy one of the new phones on launch day.
Reported by MacRumors, customers in New Zealand and Australia are among the first in the world to get their hands on Apple's new iPhone lineup. Customers in New Zealand, a country without an Apple Store, have posted photos of them beginning to receive their new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro in the mail.
Daniel Van Boom posted a photo to Twitter showing customers lined up at the Apple Store in Sydney, Australia to purchase the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.
A video by Tech Guide shows the first customers entering the store on launch day.
Apple is approaching this year's iPhone launch a little different than years past due to the pandemic. In-person reservation systems and "Express" retail storefront formats will be used to prevent long lines and ensure employee and customer safety.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro | From $699 at Apple
Pre-orders are now open for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on October 23.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Halide Mark II is a much-improved version of an already teriffic camera app
Halide was already an excellent camera app for those who want more control over their photos. The update, Halide Mark II, takes things up a notch.
Seven Italian Apple stores to close on iPhone 12 launch weekend
Seven Italian Apple stores in two regions will close on Saturday and Sunday, October 24-25 to comply with closures to shopping centers in the region.
Apple can now test your AirPods for earwax
Apple is rolling out new kits to its retail stores so staff can test customer AirPods to determine whether a fault is caused by audio issues or just a build-up of... you get the idea.
Colorful choices! So which iPhone 12 shade is right for you?
This year, you can select from five colors for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Which one is your favorite? You decide!