First customers in the world start to receive their iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

The first customers in the world have begun to receive their new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the mail, and some Apple Stores are beginning to open to customers who are venturing out to buy one of the new phones on launch day.

Reported by MacRumors, customers in New Zealand and Australia are among the first in the world to get their hands on Apple's new iPhone lineup. Customers in New Zealand, a country without an Apple Store, have posted photos of them beginning to receive their new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro in the mail.

Daniel Van Boom posted a photo to Twitter showing customers lined up at the Apple Store in Sydney, Australia to purchase the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Coronavirus not stopping queue at Sydney Apple Store for iPhone 12. First guy in line has been here since 1130 last night pic.twitter.com/pIZGvdwPVp — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) October 22, 2020

A video by Tech Guide shows the first customers entering the store on launch day.