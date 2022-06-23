M2 MacBook Pro preorders begin to arrive for customers

The first M2 MacBook Pro preorders are starting to get into the hands of customers!

While many of us are still waiting for Friday to roll around, some customers on this planet are already becoming the first to get their hands on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro. The next-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro features Apple's new M2 processor and...that's about it!

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 chip will officially release in stores and online on Friday, June 24. While most of us are still living in the past, it is already that day in countries like New Zealand and Australia. Some customers, like Sonny Dickson, have taken to social media to share proof of their shiny new Mac:

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their new M2 MacBook Pro through delivery. In Australia, however, Apple does have retail locations so we should also expect to see photos of customers picking up their new notebooks at their local store if there is any in-store stock.

Apple has cautioned that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available at "select" Apple Stores at launch, so it seems like it will be hit or miss whether or not you will find it at your local store for now.

With the launch of the M2 MacBook Pro, we're only weeks away from the redesigned MacBook Air with M2 chip as well!