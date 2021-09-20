The video, which specifically unboxes the iPhone 13 Pro Max in Gold, shows off the new, plastic-free packaging, the documentation, the famous Apple stickers, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max itself. The video does not, however, show iOS 15 running on the latest iPhone.

Despite it not being officially released until Friday, someone got their hands on a new iPhone 13 and has posted an unboxing video to YouTube.

The iPhone 13 Pro, which Apple revealed at its "California Streaming" event last week, features a 120Hz display, new camera system, ProRes video, and comes in a 1TB storage configuration for the first time.

Redesigned inside and out, both models introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition. These technologies enable impressive new photo capabilities never before possible on iPhone, like macro photography on the new Ultra Wide camera and up to 2.2x improved low-light performance on the new Wide camera. New computational photography features like Photographic Styles personalize the look of images in the Camera app, and both models now include Night mode on all cameras. Video takes a huge leap forward with Cinematic mode for beautiful depth-of-field transitions, macro video, Time-lapse and Slo-mo, and even better low-light performance. Both models also offer end-to-end pro workflows in Dolby Vision, and for the first time, ProRes, only available on iPhone. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also include 5G with more bands for better coverage, big improvements to battery life for the best battery life ever on iPhone with iPhone 13 Pro Max, new storage capacity of 1TB, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass.

While this might be the first unboxing video we are seeing, it certainly won't be the last. Most of the top technology YouTubers get their hands on the new iPhone before its release and publish an unboxing video up to a few days before it goes on sale. By that logic, we may see our first unboxing videos from a ton of your favorite creators either tomorrow or Wednesday.

The iPhone 13, along with the 6th generation iPad mini and 9th generation iPad, will officially release online and in stores on Friday, September 24.