First generation Fitbit Versa 1 Second generation Fitbit Versa 2 The Fitbit Versa 1 is Fitbit's first-generation smartwatch. It features a variety of awesome health and fitness tracking features as well as smart features, music, and apps. It is a noteworthy smart watch and at a discounted price from its next-generation brother: the Fitbit Versa 2, you get a lot of bang for your buck. $170 at Amazon Pros Extensive health & fitness tracking/features

Call notifications

Text, quick replies, voice replies

Apps & music

Customizable clock face & aesthetic

Swimproof Cons No built-in GPS

No Amazon Alexa

Shorter battery life (4+ days)

Slower processor

LCD screen Fitbit's second-generation smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 2 features Fitbit's fastest processor yet, all of the Fitbit health and fitness tracking features, a 5+ day battery life, an AMOLED screen for sharper blacks and more vibrant colors, and a microphone and Amazon Alexa built-in for convenient voice commands and speedy text replies. $200 at Amazon Pros Amazon Alexa built-in

Long battery life (5+ days)

AMOLED screen

Extensive health & fitness tracking/features

Call notifications

Text, quick replies, voice replies

Apps & music

Customizable clock face & aesthetic

Swimproof Cons Pricey

No built-in GPS

So, should you upgrade from the Fitbit Versa 1?

So should you upgrade from the Fitbit Versa 1 to the Fitbit Versa 2? The short answer is, yes. The Fitbit Versa 2 is lighter and sleeker, has a longer battery life (a full 24 hours), a faster processor, an AWOLED screen, and Amazon Alexa built-in. Right now, Amazon is selling the Fitbit Versa 1 for $30 less than the Fitbit Versa 2. So, you're getting a whole lot more features and tech in the Versa 2 for just a bit more. The only reason to purchase the Versa 1 instead of the Versa 2 would be if it were offered at a serious discount.

Fitbit Versa 1 Fitbit Versa 2 Product dimensions 2 x 4 x 9 inches 1.6 x 1.6 x .5 inches Item weight 5.1oz .16oz Battery Life 4+ days 5+ days Screen LCD AWOLED Wireless interface Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC Amazon Alexa connection No Yes Health & Fitness features Yes Yes Swimproof (-50m) Yes Yes Customizable Yes Yes

We think the Versa 2 is a significant upgrade and if you'd like to hear our thoughts on why and how exactly they differ, read on.

Aesthetic & battery life

The Fitbit Versa 2 with its 1.6 x 1.6 x .5 inch dimensions and .16oz weight is lighter and sleeker than the Fitbit Versa 1 with its 2 x 4 x 9-inch dimensions and 5.1oz weight. As far as battery life goes, the Versa 2 wins again. The Fitbit Versa 2 offers a 5+ day battery life on a single charge versus the Versa 1 with a 4+ day battery life. You can accomplish many a thing in those extra 24 hours. Plus, it's more convenient for campers or travelers who might need that extra day until they have another charging opportunity.

Another upgrade the Versa 2 has is its new AWOLED screen. The Versa 1 has a standard LCD screen which is cool, but the Versa 2's AWOLED screen translates to sharper blacks and more vibrant colors for the wearer. All of the images and pictures you see on your watch face will really pop. Speaking of watch faces, both the Versa 1 and 2 feature a fully customizable watch face. There are hundreds of clock faces to choose from the Fitbit app so you can find the perfect aesthetic for you.

You can take personalization even further with your Fitbit watch bands. The Fitbit Versa 1 and 2 both come with one standard watch band. Or you can upgrade both to special edition and get the standard black band along with the special edition designer band they're featuring. You can also find hundreds of different Fitbit Versa 1 and 2 compatible watch bands.

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition in bordeaux and copper rose. Upgrading to special edition also snags you a free 3-month trial of Fitbit premium which personalizes your health and fitness guidance.

Smart tech

Perhaps the biggest difference between the Versa 1 and the Versa 2 is the fact that the Versa 2 features a microphone and Amazon Alexa built-in. All you have to do is set it up. If you have an Android phone, you can also use the mic to reply to texts and notifications (Android only).

To set up or synch the Fitbit Versa 1 & 2, you must have an iPhone or iPad (iOS 11+) or Android phone (iOS 7+), plus the latest version of the Fitbit app. Alternatively, you can use the Fitbit app for Windows 10 on your computer, or use Fitbit Connect to sync with a Mac or Windows 8.1 computer to access your data and take advantage of the many features of your device.

The ability to download your favorite apps and play and manage music is the same on both the Fitbit Versa 1 and Fitbit Versa 2. You can control your Spotify app, download Pandora stations, and add Deezer playlists. Plus, you can store and play 300+ songs on your wrist. Note that subscriptions are required and that Pandora operates in the US only.

Health & fitness features

The Fitbit Versa 1 and 2 are the same in the extensive health and fitness features they offer, although the Versa 2 is reported to have updated and better sleep monitoring. Both feature 24/7 heart rate monitoring and 15+ exercise modes. You can also track your workouts, the calories you burned, and the number of stairs you climbed, and both are swim-proof up to 50 meters.

The one feature we feel Fitbit overlooked with the Versa 2 is the GPS. The Versa 2 still does not have a built-in GPS system like the Fitbit Ionic. You can still track your pace, distance, and routes, but you have to connect to the GPS in your phone, which means you must have your phone on hand if you want to use its GPS features.

To wrap it up

We think the Fitbit Versa 2 is worth the upgrade. You get so much more with it's sleeker and lighter design, and it's AWOLED screen. Plus, it has a faster processor, longer battery life, and speedy and convenient voice commands with its built-in microphone and Amazon Alexa.

We think that the price tag on the Fitbit Vera 1 will continue to decrease, especially after the Fitbit Versa 2 officially launches. So the only reason to buy the Versa 1 instead of the Versa 2 would be if it were sold at a serious discount and you wouldn't miss Amazon Alexa.

Smart Tech Fitbit Versa 2 Best Overall Fitbit's second-generation smart watch. It features a lighter, sleeker design, a longer battery life, and Amazon Alexa built-in for convenient voice commands and speedy text replies. $200 at Amazon

