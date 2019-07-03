Best answer: Yes. The Fitbit Versa Lite is water resistant to 50 meters. Wear it in the rain, shower, pool, lake, or ocean. However, if you want more in-depth swim tracking, you'll want to go with the Fitbit Versa.

So yes, go ahead and wear your Fitbit Versa Lite in the shower. If you sweat hard during any workout, your sweat won't damage the Versa Lite. Wear it to the pool, the river, the lake, your local water hole, or to the water park — your Versa Lite will be fine. Wear it to the beach, and even the salty water is no problem. Note that Fitbit does recommend that when you do get your Fitbit wet, rinse it and allow it to dry before wearing it the rest of the day. This is for your own skin's health, not for the device itself.

Fitbit calls the Versa Lite "swimproof," which means it's water resistant up to 50 meters. This is more or less waterproof, as there aren't many situations where you'd find yourself deeper than 50 meters underwater. Perhaps scuba divers may exceed this depth, but it's pushing safety guidelines.

So, the Fitbit Versa Lite is a great device for tracking lap swimming, right? Well, sort of. The Versa Lite will track your lap swimming as a workout, as it tracks just about any kind of exercise, but for specific information about your swim workout, you'd have to upgrade to a different wearable like the Fitbit Versa.

Since the Fitbit Versa Lite will only track your swim workouts as general exercise, you might consider the Fitbit Versa if you're a serious swimmer and you want specific information about your pool workout. The Fitbit Versa tracks laps, duration, and calories burned during your swim workouts.

A little more about the Versa family

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a capable health and fitness smartwatch. It can track your exercise, calorie burn, sleep, female cycles, heart rate and more. It connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth and allows you to get notifications for texts, phone calls, and app alerts of all kinds. You can put apps on your Versa Lite, and you can customize the watch face to your taste.

The Fitbit Versa has all the features of the Versa Lite, along with some added features such as swim tracking, stair tracking, on-screen workouts, and music storage and playback.