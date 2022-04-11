If you've ever enjoyed creating a flipbook on your iPad, particularly using the popular FlipKit, you're in luck! Developer Matthias Buchetics has now released version 2.0 and it's a big update, not least because it adds support for your iPhone for the first time.

The big new FlipKit 2.0 update is now in the App Store and it brings with it a new user interface and design that should give existing users something new to enjoy. But it's the addition of an iPhone app that really changes the game, allowing people to create and edit their flipbooks from anywhere, anytime.

Not yet familiar with FlipKit? Here's how its developer describes it: