What you need to know
- FlipKit version 2.0 is now available for download in the App Store.
- The new FlipKit update brings the app to iPhone for the first time.
- A new user interface and design is included in the latest update.
If you've ever enjoyed creating a flipbook on your iPad, particularly using the popular FlipKit, you're in luck! Developer Matthias Buchetics has now released version 2.0 and it's a big update, not least because it adds support for your iPhone for the first time.
The big new FlipKit 2.0 update is now in the App Store and it brings with it a new user interface and design that should give existing users something new to enjoy. But it's the addition of an iPhone app that really changes the game, allowing people to create and edit their flipbooks from anywhere, anytime.
Not yet familiar with FlipKit? Here's how its developer describes it:
Whether you are a beginner or a professional, FlipKit provides you all the tools needed to start animating. The intuitive user interface is also perfect to introduce kids to the world of moving pictures.
Advanced artists can use separate foreground and background layers, a variety of drawing tools, and animation controls. FlipKit supports input devices like the Apple Pencil, but simple finger drawings are also possible. Import photos from your library or use the camera to give your animations the right background. Similarly, you can use photos to create a stop-motion animation which can be refined by your drawings.
The updated FlipKit is now available or download. FlipKit 2.0 is a free download with an in-app purchase unlocking additional functionality. Existing users will of course get access to the iPhone version of the app with this update, while everyone coming fresh can enjoy creating their flipbooks at home and on the move.
