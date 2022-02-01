I couldn't draw even if my life depended on it — but that doesn't stop me from trying. So it's no surprise that my interest was piqued when I was told about an iPad app that lets you create digital flipbooks. And now I'm telling you about it, too.

FlipKit is that app and you can download it from the App Store right now. Once you do you'll be able to use an Apple Pencil or your finger to draw, paint, and more right onto a digital flipbook. You create animations the way you would on paper — by advancing the drawing on a new page and repeating the process.

Here's how developer Matthias Buchetics describes his app: