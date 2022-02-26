Sometimes we all need a reason to feel happier and that's where Happyfeed comes in so handy. It's all about saving images and entries that make you feel happier, creating a gratitude journal as you go.

Happyfeed is a free download from the App Store and the idea is a simple one. You take photos and add them to your journal. The more photos you take, the more entries you create, and the better you feel.

Once you've made some entries Happyfeed will begin surfacing them again, reminding you of the good times.