What you need to know
- Life is hard and creating a gratitude journal can help remind us of how good things can be.
- Happyfeed is a photo-based gratitude journal.
- People can make entries for themselves or join a Pod and include others.
Sometimes we all need a reason to feel happier and that's where Happyfeed comes in so handy. It's all about saving images and entries that make you feel happier, creating a gratitude journal as you go.
Happyfeed is a free download from the App Store and the idea is a simple one. You take photos and add them to your journal. The more photos you take, the more entries you create, and the better you feel.
Once you've made some entries Happyfeed will begin surfacing them again, reminding you of the good times.
After one week, you'll be able to hop back to memories in your gratitude journal from exactly a week ago. This period grows to months and even years. After two weeks, you can view random moments using the Happiness Jar. Track how your life changes over the years!
Want to create a gratitude journal with others? You can create a Pod with friends, family, or anyone else and you'll all contribute together.
Pods are private groups where you can share memories and send emoji reactions. It's a novel way to send photos and share joy with your friends, partner, family, or even coworkers.
Those concerned about privacy will enjoy support for Face ID and Touch ID, while Happyfeed will also prompt people to check out previous memories and record new ones.
Happyfeed is available for download from the App Store for free with some features requiring a Happyfeed Plus subscription — available via in-app purchase. You can learn more about what Happyfeed has to offer on the app's website, too.
