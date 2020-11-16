Folding iPhones could be a thing as soon as 2022 according to new report

Apple has long been said to have a foldable iPhone in the works and at this point, it would be silly not to. But a new report suggests that Apple is pushing on with plans to get a bendy iPhone out the door with two companies tasked with providing samples for testing.

The report comes via Economic Daily which says – via Google Translate – that both Hon Hai (Foxconn) and New Nikko have been tasked with putting together devices for testing.

According to the supply chain, Apple is intensively developing folding machines. It not only continues to accumulate patents, but also requires Taiwan's supply chain to send samples for testing, including Hon Hai (2317) and New Nikko , which are partners that Apple relies on for its first folding iPhone.

The report goes on, saying that the display and bearings are of particular interest to Apple, for obvious reasons.

According to the supply chain, Apple is currently testing key components such as the screen and bearings of the folding machine in order to make the first folding iPhone come out as soon as possible. Samsung will still provide the panel for the screen. There are several suppliers for the bearing, and Taiwanese manufacturers With New Nikko as the main supplier, the assembly is estimated to be handled by Hon Hai, the largest foundry partner.

Jon Prosser has previously said that Apple is indeed working on a foldable but that it won't have a foldable display. Instead, it would feature two displays attached by a hinge.

Apple’s “foldable” iPhone isn’t really a foldable. 🧐



The current prototype has two separate display panels on a hinge.



Round, stainless steel edges like current iPhone 11 design.



No notch — tiny forehead on outter display that houses Face ID. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 15, 2020

That immediately conjures images of the Microsoft Surface Duo and its limited success. Fingers and toes are already crossed that Apple can come up with something a little more compelling. If the report's claim of a September 2022 launch are accurate, Apple has a little while left yet.