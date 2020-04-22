Just over a week ago, we asked you to take a second to vote for the companies that you thought were most environmentally friendly. Today, April 22 is Earth Day, and not just Earth Day, but the 50th anniversary of Earth Day too!

The vote

It may come as no surprise to you that 46.15% of iMore readers who took part voted for Apple as the company they thought was most environmentally friendly. In a clear second place came Tesla (24%), and third was Microsoft with 14%. Now we emphasized that we weren't just thinking about facts and figures but also the perception that people have of these companies. Essentially, we wanted you to vote for the company you thought was the most environmentally friendly. Now we know what you think, let's take a closer look at what some of these companies are doing.

Apple

Like many companies, Apple has a whole section of its website dedicated to the environment. Apple also publishes a mammoth Environmental Responsibility Report each year. As this poll would suggest, Apple is considered to be industry-leading when it comes to the environment. In October, it became the first-ever company to receive the CITI Green Supply Chain Outstanding Brand Award. Apple has plenty of consumer-level environmental initiatives, such as its Trade-in program and its famous machine, Daisy, which breaks down iPhones so their materials can be reused. As of 2018, 100% of Apple's global facilities are powered by 100% renewable energy, Apple's product energy use has decreased by 70% over the last 10 years, and it has reduced its carbon footprint by 35% since 2015. In products like its MacBook Air and Mac Mini, it uses 100% recycled aluminum, and 100% responsibly sourced would fiber in its retail packaging. Apple has also encouraged 44 of its suppliers to move to 100% green energy, and by 2020, it hopes to bring 4 gigawatts of clean energy into its supply chain, supplemented by Apple's China Clean Energy fund. Going forward, Apple also plans to become a closed loop manufacturer, meaning it would never have to rely on mining for materials again.

Microsoft

Microsoft has been carbon neutral since 2012, and plans to be carbon negative by 2030. It has also committed to permantently protecting and restoring more land than it uses by 2025. Microsoft, in 2019, also committed to building more sustainable campuses and data centers, removing fossil fuels from new buildings and running all of its campuses in carbon-free electricity. A key thrust for Microsoft also includes using its data centers and AI to power research and development that seeks out better solutions to efficiency and renewable energy. Microsoft has also purcahsed more than 1.6 gigawatts of new wind and solar energy, and recycles 10 million kilograms of consumer e-waste each year.

Tesla

Tesla, of course, makes electric cars. The use of electric cars has a significant and positive impact on the environment. According to its own 2019 report, Tesla has sold over half-a-million vehicles, which have travelled more than 10 billion miles. As a result, it was helped saved more than 4 million metric tons in CO2 emissions. But Tesla is so much more than cars. Tesla Energy has installed more than 3.5 Gigawatts of solar installations, cumulatively generating more than 13 Terawatt-hours of 100% clean energy, enough to power residents in the entire state of Connecticut for a year. That means that it has offset the energy used by its cars more than twice over. Following Apple's footsteps, Tesla's goal is to move its manufacturing, charging, and all others operations to rely on 100% renewable energy.

So there you have it. Whilst all the companies we listed in our vote are working towards bettering the envirnoment, the three you chose can certainly be considered world-leaders. It's clear that your perceptions about these companies is certainly reflected in their efforts. Great job, guys!