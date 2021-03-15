What you need to know
- Fortnite Joy-Cons have been announced for the Nintendo Switch.
- Releasing on June 4, the Joy-Cons include the Fleet Force Bundle cosmetic pack and 500 V-bucks.
- Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 begins this week on March 16.
Fortnite fans will be able to find new ways to flex on their competition, courtesy of some real-world swag. Nintendo and Epic announced that a set of Fortnite-themed Joy-Con controllers, featuring a blue and yellow color scheme, will release on June 4.
The Fortnite Joy-Cons feature Peely the Banana's face on the right Joy-Con, right next to the home button. In addition to the custom controllers, the Joy-Cons will also include the Fleet Force Bundle that includes a unique glider and pickaxe, as well as 500 V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. The glider colors match the blue and yellow of the Joy-Cons and bear a striking similarity to the Fortnite Wildcat Bundle, which also included a set of custom yellow and blue Joy-Cons. Pre-orders are not available at this time.
The announcement of the Joy-Cons comes on the heels of Fortnite's highly anticipated conclusion to Chapter 2 Season 5 of the hugely popular battle royal game. Season 6's theme is unknown, but Season 5 saw Agent Jones crossing paths with many famous and infamous bounty hunters, including the Mandalorian himself. Season 6 launches on March 16th.
Limited edition Joy-Cons are just one way to personalize your Nintendo Switch. There are many different Joy-Con colors to choose from, including a pair to commemorate to release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, while Fortnite remains one of the most popular games of all time and is one of the best free games on the Nintendo Switch.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New Kuo note suggests AirPods 3 might not arrive this month after all
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has a new research note out that suggests AirPods 3 won't go into mass production until the third quarter of the year.
Prototype shows that Apple almost made a Jet Black iPhone X
Prolific Apple leaker Mr. White has posted a series of photos that compares a Jet Black iPhone X prototype to the Space Gray color that was released.
Apple is discontinuing the original HomePod
In a statement, the company says that it will be discontinuing the original HomePod and focusing entirely on the HomePod mini.
Grab a friend (far away) and get your Switch game on!
If you want to get some online multiplayer gaming going on your Nintendo Switch, here are some of the best options available right now.