Fortnite fans will be able to find new ways to flex on their competition, courtesy of some real-world swag. Nintendo and Epic announced that a set of Fortnite-themed Joy-Con controllers, featuring a blue and yellow color scheme, will release on June 4.

The Fortnite Joy-Cons feature Peely the Banana's face on the right Joy-Con, right next to the home button. In addition to the custom controllers, the Joy-Cons will also include the Fleet Force Bundle that includes a unique glider and pickaxe, as well as 500 V-bucks, Fortnite's in-game currency. The glider colors match the blue and yellow of the Joy-Cons and bear a striking similarity to the Fortnite Wildcat Bundle, which also included a set of custom yellow and blue Joy-Cons. Pre-orders are not available at this time.

The announcement of the Joy-Cons comes on the heels of Fortnite's highly anticipated conclusion to Chapter 2 Season 5 of the hugely popular battle royal game. Season 6's theme is unknown, but Season 5 saw Agent Jones crossing paths with many famous and infamous bounty hunters, including the Mandalorian himself. Season 6 launches on March 16th.

Limited edition Joy-Cons are just one way to personalize your Nintendo Switch. There are many different Joy-Con colors to choose from, including a pair to commemorate to release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, while Fortnite remains one of the most popular games of all time and is one of the best free games on the Nintendo Switch.