What you need to know
- Four new iPad models have been spotted on Apple's website.
- They briefly appeared in an iPad User Manual, but were quickly removed.
- Two new 11-inch models and two 12.9-inch models were seen.
Four new iPads have been spotted on Apple's website, before being quickly removed.
As reported by iPhone in Canada:
Earlier today it was discovered within the Eurasian Economic Commission database Apple was set to release a new iPad, as a model "A2229" showed up.
Now, it appears Apple's own website in China has leaked what these iPads entail, in the form of new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in both Wi-Fi and Cellular versions.
Apple's iPad user manual in China lists the following iPad Pro configurations with model numbers "A2229" seen today, along with others: A2228; A2231; A2233. These represent 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models followed by their China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) ID.
The four new models seen are reported to have been:
- 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2228; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX
- 11-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2231; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2229; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2233; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX
The news is the second iPad leak in as many days after a filing for the new A2229 iPad (also included in the above list) was spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database.
It seems now that an iPad Pro refresh is imminent, but there is no clear suggestion as to when that might be. Previous reports have suggested that Apple was working on a March release for the new iPads, which will reportedly feature Apple's three-lens camera system and a time-of-flight sensor for improved 3D imaging.
Apple is now saying its stores are closed 'until further notice'
After initially saying that it would keep its stores closed through March 27, Apple now says they won't re-open "until further notice".
This lust-worthy iPhone 12 concept drags iPhone 4 into the future
If the real iPhone 12 looks anything like this it's sure to be a winner.
Microsoft Teams goes down as many switch to remote working
Just as many people in Europe jumped on their PCs to work, they found out Microsoft Teams is down. The outage has particularly bad timing as many started working remotely this week due to coronavirus.
Cover your 10.2-inch iPad with one of these sleeves
Love the look and feel of a naked iPad but afraid to leave it vulnerable 24/7? A sleeve case is your best bet! We rounded up this great collection of stylish multi-functional sleeves to choose for your new seventh-generation iPad.