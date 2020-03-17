Four new iPads have been spotted on Apple's website, before being quickly removed.

As reported by iPhone in Canada:

Earlier today it was discovered within the Eurasian Economic Commission database Apple was set to release a new iPad, as a model "A2229" showed up. Now, it appears Apple's own website in China has leaked what these iPads entail, in the form of new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in both Wi-Fi and Cellular versions. Apple's iPad user manual in China lists the following iPad Pro configurations with model numbers "A2229" seen today, along with others: A2228; A2231; A2233. These represent 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models followed by their China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT) ID.

The four new models seen are reported to have been:

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2228; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

11-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2231; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi: A2229; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

12.9-inch iPad Pro Cellular: A2233; CMIIT ID: 2019AJXXXX

The news is the second iPad leak in as many days after a filing for the new A2229 iPad (also included in the above list) was spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database.

It seems now that an iPad Pro refresh is imminent, but there is no clear suggestion as to when that might be. Previous reports have suggested that Apple was working on a March release for the new iPads, which will reportedly feature Apple's three-lens camera system and a time-of-flight sensor for improved 3D imaging.