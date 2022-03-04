What you need to know
- The whole FOX Weather app has had a visual overhaul
- FOX Weather now puts more information on the app's home screen.
- The updated app is now available in the App Store.
The FOX Weather app for iPhone has had a big spring refresh and is now better looking, easier to use, and more powerful all at the same time.
The updated app is now available in the App Store and has a few big changes that people are likely to notice right away. At the top of the list is a complete redesign of the home screen, according to an announcement post.
Weather data and relevant information is now front and center to help users plan their days and stay prepared for major weather events. No more tapping through cards required!
Next up is a new ability to toggle between hourly, 14-day, and historical data across multiple locations while still on the home screen. New search capabilities and the ability to add new locations have also been added.
FOX Weather now also has the ability to check the weather for a vacation for the first time.
Are you planning an epic summer vacation? If the weather is a consideration, the FOX Weather app can help you decide. The new locations feature allows you to preview a location before permanently adding it to your list. Just type in the destination name or zip code in the search function in the navigation bar.
Other improvements include new, larger icons that make it easier to navigate the app. You can find these improvements in the latest version of FOX Weather, available for download in the App Store now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
