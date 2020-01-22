What you need to know
- Foxconn has been promising to build a factory in Wisconsin.
- It again says that it will be ready this year.
- This time it's from founder Terry Gou.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou seems to be of the opinion that his company will indeed have a factory up and running in Wisconsin by the end of the year, according to a Bloomberg report.
Gou promised to have the plant operational at some point in 2020, something that seems impossible given the fact that while the land has been cleared for the factory, building is yet to commence.
Foxconn's Terry Gou pledged to begin production at a long-delayed electronics plant in Wisconsin sometime this year, kick-starting a signature U.S. project that's expected to play a pivotal role in expanding the billionaire's manufacturing empire.
The Foxconn founder said the factory will be up and running in 2020 and drive his company's vision of manufacturing components for fifth-generation wireless and artificial intelligence applications, without elaborating. Gou, who failed in his bid to contest the Taiwanese presidential elections, added he will spend a lot of time in the US this year and intends to send more employees over.
"I hope many Hon Hai colleagues will go work in the US to help America boost manufacturing and build a supply chain," Gou told employees at his company's new year's party in Taipei.
If that doesn't fill you with confidence, you're not alone. We've already seen the promised 13,000 jobs reduced to just 1,500 and at this point Foxconn hasn't managed that yet, either.
Apple shareholders urged to vote for proposal on freedom of expression
Non-profit advocacy group SumOfUs has urged Apple's shareholders to vote in favor of a proposal that would force its Board of Directors to report annually regarding the company's policies regarding freedom of expression and access to information.
Apple shared the infamous '1984' Superbowl ad 36 years ago today
It was the day that a computer became a household name.
President Trump at Davos: Apple has keys to the criminal mind!
Speaking to CNBC at Davos in Switzerland, President Donald Trump has reiterated his stance that Apple could and should do more to assist the government when it comes to encryption.
Get yourself a new wireless charger for your iPhone XS or iPhone SX Max
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!