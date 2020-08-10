Around this time of year, every year, Apple supplier Foxconn recruits new people to its workforce to help deal with an increase in demand. The reason? It needs to get new iPhones ready for whatever Apple is set to announce every September. And it's at it once more.

Even though Apple isn't now expected to ship any new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro handsets until October, Foxconn still needs to get its ducks in a row in plenty of time. Foxconn will be trusted with assembling millions of iPhones before they're ready to hit stores around the globe. And for that, it needs bodies.

According to a new report by MacRumors and local media, Chinese Foxconn factories are now bringing in new people to help deal with the increased workload. The company is also said to be offering up to a 9,000 yuan bonus for those who are recruited.

Apple is expected to announce two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro handsets in October. The usual September release window isn't feasible in 2020, likely thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on Apple's supply chain. Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that IPhones will be ready "a few weeks later" than the usual September window during a recent earnings call.