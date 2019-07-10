What you need to know Foxconn's Wisconsin factory is set to open up in May 2020.

The plant will employ 1,500 at first and ramp up to 1,820 by the end of the year.

It's a far cry from the 13,000 jobs president Donald Trump promised last year, which Foxconn has until 2032 to actually fill out.

Foxconn's long-awaited Wisconsin factory is finally opening in May 2020. Governor Tony Evers confirmed the news in an interview with CNBC, clarifying the murky situation regarding the plant. However, the factory will only employ 1,500, below the company's original goal of 1,800.

Foxconn's agreement with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. (WEDC), the state's business development arm, calls for the company to create the 13,000 jobs by 2032. The deal calls for the company to do its hiring in phases, meeting specific targets in order to qualify for subsidies of around $3 billion. The payments are part of a controversial package totaling more than $4 billion in incentives and other assistance the state agreed to in 2017, believed to be the largest such package ever offered to a foreign company in the U.S.