If you've been interested in Kirby and the Forgotten Land but were unsure of whether the new open-world style was something you're interested in, you're in luck! Nintendo recently released a free demo for the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Nintendo's first foray into a truly open-world Kirby game, keeping up with their trend of open-world-ifying their other video game franchises on the Nintendo Switch, as can be seen in games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

First shown in the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Kirby sets out on a journey to save the Waddle Dees in a vast open world. The new gimmick featured in this game is Mouthful Mode, where Kirby half-inhales objects far bigger than him, like a vending machine, or even a car. Needless to say, Mouthful Mode has spurred Kirby fans the world over into making the little puffball into a meme.

Those who are interested can get a taste of what's to come when the game releases on March 25, 2022, and pre-order the game, should they want to play on release day without having to wait for their download copy, or run around looking for a physical copy. You can download the demo by heading to the game's page on the Nintendo Switch eShop, or visiting the official eShop website and downloading the demo remotely.