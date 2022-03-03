What you need to know
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the next instalment in the Kirby franchise on Nintendo Switch, releasing on March 25, 2022.
- The new game features an open world and new mechanics like Mouthful Mode, where Kirby can use the environment and objects to his advantage as he traverses the world and defeats enemies.
- A demo of the game is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop, free of charge.
If you've been interested in Kirby and the Forgotten Land but were unsure of whether the new open-world style was something you're interested in, you're in luck! Nintendo recently released a free demo for the game on the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is Nintendo's first foray into a truly open-world Kirby game, keeping up with their trend of open-world-ifying their other video game franchises on the Nintendo Switch, as can be seen in games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
First shown in the September 2021 Nintendo Direct, Kirby sets out on a journey to save the Waddle Dees in a vast open world. The new gimmick featured in this game is Mouthful Mode, where Kirby half-inhales objects far bigger than him, like a vending machine, or even a car. Needless to say, Mouthful Mode has spurred Kirby fans the world over into making the little puffball into a meme.
Those who are interested can get a taste of what's to come when the game releases on March 25, 2022, and pre-order the game, should they want to play on release day without having to wait for their download copy, or run around looking for a physical copy. You can download the demo by heading to the game's page on the Nintendo Switch eShop, or visiting the official eShop website and downloading the demo remotely.
Pink cuteness galore
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Now with new abilities!
Explore an open world with vast landscapes, coastal areas, and dense ruins with Kirby and his friends. Embark on a mission to save the Waddle Dees and restore Waddle Dee Town to it's former glory! This time around, Kirby has access to Mouthful Mode, where he can use everyday objects around him to get to where he needs to go.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
