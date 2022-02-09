While we knew that Kirby and the Forgotten Land was headed to the Nintendo Switch on March 25, Nintendo still had some surprises up its sleeve concerning how it would change up the formula. Kirby is known for sucking up characters, but now he can suck up other objects, as introduced in the Mouthful Mode, revealed during Wednesday's Nintendo Direct.
Kirby can now take on multiple forms, including a car, vending machine, traffic cone, water balloon, and scissor-lift, which you can use to defeat enemies and solve puzzles. It's a natural progression for the character, who could already suck in other characters, but it still blew people's minds after the announcement. Some thought it was funny (like yours truly), while others thought Kirby looked cursed. As one colleague wrote in our Slack channel, "They spent so long wondering if they could, they didn't spend enough time wondering if they should."
Regardless of what you thought of Mouthful Mode, it certainly provided some inspiration for those perpetually online. We've seen some great memes and fan art already, and it hasn't even been a full day yet. Be careful searching some of those memes on your own (many are NSFW), but here are some good ones we've seen so far.
Somebody let Lindsay Lohan know!
You wouldn't inhale a car, but Kirby would
We all love VLC player for how simple and free it is to use, and Kirby agrees
The Tom & Jerry comparisons were out in full force
So were the Adventure Time ones
For the Ed, Edd, and Eddy fans
Kirby, no! It's bad for the environment!
What's the deal with Kirby eating a car?
Fan art
We're always very impressed with how quickly the artists of the internet can come up with this stuff. Here are some of our favorites we've seen so far.
This new game is going to be quite a mouthful
There is still much to learn about Kirby and the Forgotten Land, including some unknown abilities introduced in previous trailers. We also don't know what the story will fully entail or what mysterious world this all takes place in. What we do know is that we at iMore are super interested in what the next Kirby game will offer, and that was before Mouthful Mode. We won't be surprised if it becomes one of our favorite Nintendo Switch games.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land hits Nintendo Switch on March 25, 2022.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
