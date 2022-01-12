Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an upcoming 3D action platformer for Nintendo Switch that releases on March 25, 2022. Unlike many recent Kirby games, this isn't a sidescroller. It seems to take cues from Super Mario Odyssey, in that there are open spaces to explore with platforming elements to help you explore further. What's more, it's been confirmed that this game supports local co-op. Player 1 takes command of Kirby while Player 2 controls Bandana Waddle Dee. Together, you and a friend work to defeat enemies, collect items, and explore the world. Here's how to claim your Kirby and the Forgotten Land preorder.

Like the idea of having the game box with all that artwork on front and back along with a tangible cartridge? Then you're going to want to go the physical route with Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This is where you can currently claim your copy.

Box and cartridge Kirby and the Forgotten Land Kirby's in a new 3D adventure After washing up on the shores of a mysterious land, Kirby discovers an abandoned civilization with locations like an empty mall and skyscrapers with vines on them. He'll need to fight enemies, collect Stars, and explore. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

$60 at GameStop

Just want to download the game and not deal with cartridges or boxes? Digital download is the way for you. Here's where you can preorder your copy.