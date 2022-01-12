Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an upcoming 3D action platformer for Nintendo Switch that releases on March 25, 2022. Unlike many recent Kirby games, this isn't a sidescroller. It seems to take cues from Super Mario Odyssey, in that there are open spaces to explore with platforming elements to help you explore further.
What's more, it's been confirmed that this game supports local co-op. Player 1 takes command of Kirby while Player 2 controls Bandana Waddle Dee. Together, you and a friend work to defeat enemies, collect items, and explore the world. Here's how to claim your Kirby and the Forgotten Land preorder.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land preorders Physical copy
Like the idea of having the game box with all that artwork on front and back along with a tangible cartridge? Then you're going to want to go the physical route with Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This is where you can currently claim your copy.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land preorders Digital copy
Just want to download the game and not deal with cartridges or boxes? Digital download is the way for you. Here's where you can preorder your copy.
Copy that!
Kirby is best known for his ability to suck in enemies and then copy their attack styles. It looks like we've got several returning Copy Abilities as well as some new ones to look forward to. They'll likely help us reach new locations and solve puzzles in new ways.
If you're excited as we are, don't forget to preorder your copy so you can play as soon as possible.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
As Apple's oldest current-gen model, iPad Air is overdue for an upgrade
Though still a solid device, the iPad Air 4 is a little long in the tooth. With a 2022 iPad Air said to be coming soon, we take a look at areas for improvement and what's likely to change this year.
Review: This controller works well on Switch if you can get over the layout
With its extra buttons on the back and additional buttons for adjusting light and vibration settings, the EasySMX ESM-9110 gives you more control over your gaming sessions. It works with Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, and PS3.
Review: Anker 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Stand charges the essentials
Part of Anker's MagGo lineup, the 623 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Station is a small and compact charger for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, as well as your AirPods.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!