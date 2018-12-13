These days, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy offer free shipping during the holidays on all orders without requiring that you spend a specific amount to earn it. While Best Buy announced that this promotion would end on December 25th, Amazon was set to end its free shipping on all orders by tomorrow, December 14. Luckily for any late buyers, Amazon customers now have the opportunity to get their orders shipped for free (without a Prime membership) through December 18 as the offer was just extended.

Now, if you're planning on your order being given as a gift, the smart thing to do would be to order it by no later than December 14, as there's no telling what may happen at the post office once this week ends. Of course, if you're a Prime member with two-day shipping, you can get away with waiting a few more days. We're getting close though! According to Amazon's schedule, December 22 is the last day for Prime members to order packages if you want to receive them by Christmas, though we all know there have been times when Prime didn't pull through within two days.

Prime members in certain locations have things a bit easier though, as Amazon's one-day shipping is free for them through December 23 while its same-day shipping is free through December 24 (ordered before 9:30 AM local time). If you're in one of the qualifying cities, you could definitely receive your order in time for the big day at no extra charge by using one of these methods. Prime Now customers even have access to free two-hour shipping through the 24th. This offer is subject to item availability though, so you might not want to wait any longer!

Don't forget that tomorrow, December 14, is Free Shipping Day at major and smaller retailers across the US, so it could be a great time to see what's going on and what deals are live at Thrifter. If you're still stumped on what to buy a friend, family member, or significant other, Thrifter's last-minute gift guide could be a huge help.

