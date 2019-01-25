Techies have various interests inside and outside of technology. To tell everyone about the things you like the most in this world, consider one or more of these funny T-shirts that touch upon various themes including films, gaming, and more.
Okay, smartie pants
Computer Whisperer T-Shirt
If you're in a job where you're expected to know everything about computers and what ills them, this is the T-shirt for you. Available in multiple colors and sizes, this shirt is perfect for computer programmers, technicians, repair techs, and more.
You never know
There is no cloud T-Shirt
All those smiley faces you're sending out each day aren't going up and into the clouds. Instead, they're going to some computer farm in the middle of nowhere.
I've got this feeling
Meh T-shirt
There are a lot of "meh" T-shirts on Amazon and elsewhere on the web. For those times when you're just not feeling it, this T-shirt will tell those around you to be extra careful today.
Press this
Pressing ESC T-Shirt
Yes, the beloved ESC key, now on a T-shirt. Whether it's a Monday and you rather not be at work or the day right before your long, well-deserved vacation, this shirt has you covered.
Memory lane
Never Forget T-Shirt
Techies are always the first to adopt new technology. They are also the first ones to ditch the old stuff, even long-beloved products like some of those highlighted on this T-shirt.
Slasher time
I'm Fine T-Shirt
It's an unofficial fact that most techies also like zombie movies and TV shows such as The Walking Dead (at least a lot of them do). Yes, you'll want this one to wear, even when you aren't that fine.
Death Star alert
Floppy Disk T-Shirt
Do you know what most techies also like? Star Wars, of course. And so begins this part of our collection of t-shirts which promotes that fictional galaxy far, far away.
A funnier side
Star Wars Darth Vader Dark Side T-Shirt
Because even Darth Vader deserves a second chance, there's this funny graphic T-shirt that comes in black and gray.
Isn't it cute?
Chewbacca Wookie Of The Year T-Shirt
For something a little bit different, consider this Chewbacca themed t-shirt that's available in multiple colors. Just look at him loving those porgs!
One of those days
Blue Screen of Death T-Shirt
Is the Blue Screen of Death still a thing, Windows users? Perhaps this T-shirt is ideally suited for Mac users who never have to put up with something like this on their machines.
Make your choice
Choose Your Controller Console Gamer T-Shirt
Us techies have our favorite gaming consoles as this T-shirt suggests. This shirt comes in 15 different colors.
For the gamer
I Paused My Game to Be Here T-Shirt
This T-shirt tells your loved ones how much you appreciate them, but that you're taking time away precious time from your newest console game nonetheless.
T-shirts can tell the world a lot about us. Whether it's a simple message explaining what we're feeling today or one representing something a little bit more fun, these T-shirts will do the trick. Which ones are your favorite?
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.