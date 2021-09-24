A new rumor claims Apple is working on a major iPad Pro design change that would shift its front-facing camera to a horizontal orientation.

According to leaker Dylan on Twitter:

Future iPad Pro's will feature a horizontal camera placement and a horizontally placed Apple logo on the back. Apple will make landscape mode the default for iPad Pro usage. I have not confirmed whether the next generation model will have this feature but it is in the works.

According to Dylan, Apple will move the camera in the iPad Pro from its current position at the "top" of the device (when you hold it in portrait move), and instead position it at the "top" of the device as if it were held in landscape. Apple will also reportedly rotate the Apple logo on the back of the device as well. The move would reflect a growing sentiment that devices like the iPad Pro, often position by Apple as a sound alternative to a laptop or even desktop PC, is best and most often used in landscape, rather than portrait mode. Despite this the camera remains at the top of the portrait orientation, making using the front-facing camera for FaceTime and other uses less effective because the camera is offset to one side.

Apple has already made some big steps in terms of iPad software with iPadOS 15, adding Portrait Mode for FaceTime and Center Stage, which uses a larger field of view through the iPad Pro's 12MP Ultra Wide front camera.

Dylan has a limited but accurate track record when it comes to Apple products and inside information. They accurately revealed that the new iPad Pro announced this year would feature Apple's M1 chip, and also accurately predicted features of Apple's new M1 iMac as well as the iPhone 13, Apple's new best iPhone.

Dylan did say it is unclear whether this feature would come to the next-gen iPad Pro or a future model, but that Apple does have it "in the works."