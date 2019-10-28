Tech is more than just the products we use. If it weren't for the designers, engineers, content creators, and leaders in the industry, the tech in our hands would just be dreams in our heads.

The Future 50 Awards, part of the first annual Future Tech Awards, recognizes the top 50 professionals impacting the technology industry. From CEOs to young leaders and content creators to PR mavens, these awards rank visionaries in their fields. Nominations are open now until November 8, 2019. You can nominate yourself or a colleague to be ranked as one of the top 10 most influential individuals in the world of tech. And we're asking iMore readers to vote.

Individuals can be nominated in the following categories:

CEOs and Executive Leadership - C-suite level executives that embody the tech industry and displayed outstanding leadership within its organization

Young Professional of the Year - Professionals under 30 years old on the rise in the industry with a superior track record of 2019 achievements

Content Creators - Video content creators developing materials for media channels which have increased brand exposure and executed forward-thinking tactics to connect with audiences

Marketing & Advertising - Marketing and advertising executives which have created and implemented impactful campaigns to raise brand awareness and drive company growth

PR & Communications - PR representatives which have elevated brands and products via campaigns and communication initiatives

In addition, the Future Tech Awards Hall of Fame honors the best professionals with over 15 years of proven success with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. The nomination window for this award is currently open and will be accepted until November 8, 2019, with a shortlist and online voting to follow. Please nominate one of your peers (no self-nominations will be accepted).

The recipients of the Future 50 and the Hall of Fame prizes will be revealed during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The highest-ranking recipients will be announced on January 8, 2020, at the annual Future Tech Awards ceremony.

The Future 50 and the Future Hall of Fame Awards are part of the Future Tech awards, which will feature the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. The Future Tech awards includes four award tracks:

Future Choice - The best products, as voted for by Future Tech's editorial committee.

Reader's Choice - The best products as voted for by Future Tech's readers.

Future 50 - The top 10 people, across five key categories.

- The top 10 people, across five key categories. Future Tech Hall of Fame - Decorated industry veterans and deserved recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nominations for the Future Tech Awards cross all of the tech industry, including Apple and products, services, and people within the Apple ecosystem. This is where you come in. We want you to tell us who should earn the honor of a Future Tech Bulldog this year.

Stay tuned for more details on the Future Choice, Reader's Choice, Future 50, and Hall of Fame awards by following us on social media using the hashtag #TheBulldogs.