GameSir X4 Aileron review: Xbox gaming for iPhone owners

You might think it’s strange that we at iMore are reviewing the X4 Aileron. After all, it’s marketed as being made for Android and Xbox. Yet when we asked GameSir about it, they told us it works perfectly well with iOS as well.

Putting that claim to the test, we decided to give it a try to see if it’s worth your time, and a coveted place among our best game controllers for iPhone rankings.

GameSir X4 Aileron: Price and availability

The GameSir X4 Aileron costs $99.99/£99.99 and is available from GameSir’s website and third-party retailers. There are lots of telescopic control pads on sale for iPhone now similar to the X4 Aileron, and GameSir's offering here sits at a price point dead-center of the average price we see them retail at.

GameSir X4 Aileron: What I love

Although it’s marketed for Android, the GameSir X4 Aileron uses Bluetooth for its connections, so it will work with your iPhone. Because you don’t need to plug anything in, it also doesn’t matter if your iPhone has a Lightning or USB-C port. To connect, press and hold the Xbox and B buttons until the connection light flashes blue, then connect to the controller from the iOS Bluetooth menu.

The X4 Aileron comes in a left and a right half that can be magnetically snapped together into a very compact shape for storage, and its lightweight frame means it won’t take up space or weigh you down. Each side clips onto one end of your iPhone, which leaves the back of your device free for phone coolers and MagSafe charging pucks. The controller also comes with a sturdy protective case, keeping it safe if you decide to chuck it in a bag and take it travelling.

The layout is designed to mimic that of a standard Xbox controller, with A-B-X-Y buttons and the non-symmetrical thumb stick layout fans of Microsoft’s console will be used to. The thumb sticks come with Hall Effect tech that should stop them wearing down and giving rise to “stick drift” over time.

Around the back are two additional buttons that can be assigned to extra controls, while there’s a USB-C port on the bottom edge. On the front is an M button that lets you adjust lighting effects and brightness, tweak trigger resistance, remap buttons, and more.

When you lift the green clamps that hold your iPhone in place, the controller automatically turns on, which makes setup much more straightforward. When it’s on, it emits some subtle, pleasant RGB lighting under each thumb stick that cycles through various colours.

Inside the case are four extra thumb sticks in different sizes, plus an additional cover for the D-pad (again, in a different shape if you want to try something new). GameSir also bundles in a free one-month membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The X4 Aileron’s sides are coated in a rubbery, dimpled surface that makes them very grippy. The button layout will be familiar to anyone who has used an Xbox controller, and all of the buttons are satisfyingly clicky.

GameSir X4 Aileron: What I don’t love

The main thing you’ll notice when you load your iPhone into the X4 Aileron is that it has quite a loose hold on your phone. The two halves are disconnected – there’s no “backbone” locking them together – and the slot into which your phone fits is quite tall, meaning there’s a lot of wobble when the controller is in your hand. It’s a bit better if you have your iPhone in a case, but it’s not the most stable of grips.

Slotting your iPhone into place can also be a tad fiddly, as you have to either lift the green clamp and hold the controller with one hand while the other pushes your iPhone into place, or you must use your phone itself to wedge the clamp upwards. That made us a little worried about scratches.

Each half of the controller is fairly narrow, so the thumb sticks and buttons are located above each other. It means you have to angle your thumb inwards a bit to reach the right thumb stick and left D-pad, which made operating them accurately more difficult than on a traditional Xbox-style controller.

Some of the buttons feel a little cramped on the two halves of the controller, in particular the A-B-X-Y buttons. The rear paddles on the back are also a little hard to distinguish from the raised edge of the controller by touch alone.

GameSir X4 Aileron: Competition

When it comes to this controller layout, the Backbone One is a popular choice. Its two halves are joined and it uses either a USB-C or Lightning connector rather than Bluetooth. It costs $99.99/£99.99. GameSir also offers split controllers with a solid back, such as the GameSir G8 Galileo, which costs $79.99/£79.99.

GameSir X4 Aileron: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if…

You want a controller that folds down into a compact shape

You prefer the Xbox controller layout

You want the peace of mind that Hall Effect thumb sticks bring

You shouldn’t buy this if…

You find the X4 Aileron’s thumb stick and D-pad positioning awkward

You’re used to PlayStation controller layouts

You want an easier fit for your phone

GameSir X4 Aileron: Verdict

The GameSir X4 Aileron has some neat tricks for iOS gamers (despite its Android branding), but its split layout is a little wobbly and cramped. Xbox fans will appreciate its attempt to closely mimic Microsoft's gamepads, but rival telescopic control pads feel sturdier than the magnetic fit the X4 Aileron relies on. If you're a household that makes use of both Android and iOS devices though, it's connectivity offers flexibility that might make it a good choice for you.