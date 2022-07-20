How to preorder Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition

She's on her way! At long last, the gun-slinging, move-busting, demon-summoning, angel-slaughtering Bayonetta is coming back for her third big game. This time around, things are getting even more chaotic, with multiple Bayonettas from across different dimensions, another controllable witch named Viola, and more.

Based on the prior games and what we've seen of this third entry so far, it's extremely likely it'll be one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year, if not the last few years. When Bayonetta 3 launches, there'll also be a special edition of the game for fans to grab. Titled the Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition, it includes plenty of extras for anyone that needs a little more.

Bayonetta 3: How to preorder the Trinity Masquerade Edition

Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition includes several neat extras. At $90, it's $30 more expensive than the regular version of the game, but it isn't too expensive when compared to other big games' special/collector's editions. In addition to a copy of the game, anyone who buys this special version of Bayonetta 3 will get a 200-page artbook and three reversible covers.

The artbook is perfect for anyone that's interested in the designs of the characters and world that have been featured in these three games. Meanwhile, these unique covers are themed after the three games in the series, featuring Bayonetta's design from each game. They can also be combined to form a panoramic piece of artwork.

If you're interested in the Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition, we suggest preordering it the moment you see it in stock at a retailer. Special editions of games usually don't last long, and that goes triple for a popular upcoming game like Bayonetta 3, especially considering how the price is much lower than the average for a collector's edition of a game.

Note: We'll continue to keep this updated as additional retailers provide listings for Bayonetta 3 Trinity Masquerade Edition.

If you decide you're not interested in this special version but you still want to play the game, there's always the standard version of Bayonetta 3 that'll be available for preorder as well:

Dark adventure full of wonder

Bayonetta 3 is currently scheduled to launch on Oct. 28, 2022. This Nintendo Switch-exclusive title has been in development for several years, having first been announced all the way back at the Game Awards 2017.

So far, the story seems like a bit of a mystery, but we know that Bayonetta has a new look and that's she facing down a threat that's endangering the entire universe, including alternate versions of the titular Umbra witch herself. We'll also get to play as Viola, a new witch, which is always exciting. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the release date!