Get $80 of free stuff with this Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

This shopping season, the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal is definitely the Nintendo Switch bundle, which gives buyers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Altogether, that's about $80 of free stuff included in this purchase.

As we said in our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review, "Nintendo did a good job of keeping the things fans love while also bringing in enough new to make it worth the buy, again." Players can choose from a large roster of Nintendo characters like Link from The Legend of Zelda, Isabelle from Animal Crossing, or Inklings from Splatoon and then race against each other. Having a Nintendo Switch Online membership also allows players to race against others online.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Bundle | $300 w/ free Mario Kart 8 and Nintendo Switch Online membership at Walmart (opens in new tab) When you purchase this Switch bundle, you don't only get the console, but a free game and free three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) as well. It's a great option for anyone getting their first Switch. NSO allows you to play online and gives you access to NES and SNES games.

Once again, Nintendo is offering the same Nintendo Switch bundle this Black Friday, which gives Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) for free. The game has an MSRP of $60 while the NSO membership is worth $20, so that gives you $80 of free stuff.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time by a wide margin and continues to sell incredibly well each year even though it's five years old. What helps make it a great game is that it's fun for people of all ages. There's a competitive edge for players who like a challenge, but there are also kiddie controls that make it approachable for newcomers or young children. For instance, one of the controls makes it so players cannot fall off the track and ensures they always go forward. That way, even a young child who doesn't have the best motor skills can still join in the fun. It can also host up to four players from one console in split-screen multiplayer as long as there are enough Joy-Con controllers to go around. It makes for the ultimate family fun time or game night activity.

Now, you might be wondering why the NSO membership is worth having. In addition to allowing people to participate in the online aspects of various Switch games, NSO gives players access to several retro NES and SNES games such as Donkey Kong Country, Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, Star Fox, F-Zero, Dr. Mario, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and much more. You'll already have a huge library to keep yourself entertained and can check out Mario Kart 8's online races with this service.

If you haven't gotten a Switch yet or haven't bought Mario Kart 8 Deluxe yet and want a second Switch in your home then this is an amazing bundle this Black Friday.

Does the Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundle come with a Switch or Switch OLED? The console that comes in this bundle is a Switch and not a Switch OLED. Nintendo does not have an official Black Friday deal for the Switch OLED this year.

What is Nintendo Switch Online? This is Nintendo's service that is necessary for accessing online aspects of most Nintendo Switch games. For instance, it's required if you want to race against friends or random players online in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. This service also gives players access to a list of classic NES and SNES games like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario World, and much more.

Is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe a good game? Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is by far the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time. Even though it's five years old at this point, it continues to sell incredibly well each month. It's very approachable for young players due to the optional kiddie controls, but also supplies plenty of competitive action for more veteran gamers. Up to four people can play the game from one Switch as long as there are enough controllers to go around, making it a fun family or party game as well. If you don't have anyone nearby to play with, the online aspect lets you race against up to 12 other players.