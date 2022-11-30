Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All 68 wild Tera Pokémon locations
Switch up your battle strategy with Tera Pokémon.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet really mix battle strategy up quite a bit by introducing the Tera Phenomenon to the series. This ability makes it so that some creatures can change their typing when Terastallizing. While you can run around catching these creatures in Tera Raid battles, there are also Wild Tera Pokémon in fixed locations all over the Paldea map.
There are 68 Wild Tera Pokémon total and this is where you'll find them along with the Tera type and level they will have.
All wild Tera Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
There are a grand total of 68 wild Tera Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. This chart is listed in alphabetical order by Pokémon name.
NOTE: Some of these Pokémon are in caves or are in places that you'll have to climb to. So, you might need to unlock more Travel Abilities for Koraidon or Miraidon before you can get to them all.
|Pokémon
|Tera Type
|Location
|1. Altaria (Lv 50)
|Fairy
|West Province (Area Three)
|2. Avalugg (Lv 45)
|Rock
|Dalizapa Passage
|3. Axew (Lv 36)
|Ground
|West Province (Area One)
|4. Azumarill (Lv 55)
|Fairy
|Casseroya Lake
|5. Bellibolt (Lv 55)
|Water
|Casseroya Lake
|6. Breloom (Lv 30)
|Rock
|West Province (Area Three)
|7. Buizel (Lv 21)
|Ice
|West Province (Area One)
|8. Corviknight (Lv 55)
|Fighting
|North Province (Area Two)
|9. Cyclizar (Lv 45)
|Flying
|Asado Desert
|10. Diglett (Lv 17)
|Rock
|South Province (Area Two)
|11. Dragonair (Lv 54)
|Electric
|West Province (Area One)
|12. Dragonite (Lv 75)
|Steel
|North Province (Area Two)
|13. Drednaw (Lv 55)
|Ice
|Casseroya Lake
|14. Dunsparce (Lv 16)
|Poison
|South Province (Area Three)
|15. Eelektross (Lv 65)
|Dragon
|East Paldean Sea
|16. Espathra (Lv 45)
|Steel
|Dalizapa Passage
|17. Espeon (Lv 50)
|Psychic
|East Province (Area Three)
|18. Falinks (Lv 30)
|Steel
|East Province (Area Three)
|19. Flamigo (Lv 40)
|Bug
|South Province (Area Five)
|20. Flareon (Lv 50)
|Fire
|South Province (Area Five) — Must Climb to it
|21. Fletchling (Lv 15)
|Fire
|South Province (Area Two)
|22. Floette (Lv 22)
|Grass
|East Province (Area One)
|23. Frigibax (Lv 40)
|Dark
|Glaseado Mountain
|24. Froslass (Lv 45)
|Ghost
|Dalizapa Passage
|25. Garchomp (Lv 65)
|Water
|West Province (Area Two)
|26. Glaceon (Lv 50)
|Ice
|North Province (Area One)
|27. Golduck (Lv 33)
|Psychic
|South Province (Area Four) — Must Climb to it
|28. Grafaiai (Lv 48)
|Bug
|Tagtree Thicket
|29. Growlithe (Lv 24)
|Ground
|East Province (Area Two)
|30. Gyarados (Lv 55)
|Dragon
|Casseroya Lake
|31. Hawlucha (Lv 41)
|Bug
|South Province (Area Six) — In Alfornada Cavern
|32. Houndoom (Lv 42)
|Ghost
|South Province (Area Six) — In Alfornada Cavern
|33. Houndstone (Lv 40)
|Ground
|South Province (Area Five)
|34. Jigglypuff (Lv 14)
|Water
|South Province (Area Three)
|35. Jolteon (Lv 50)
|Electric
|West Province (Area One)
|36. Kirlia (Lv 28)
|Fire
|East Province (Area Three)
|37. Leafeon (Lv 50)
|Grass
|South Province (Area Four) — Must Climb to it
|38. Lokix (Lv 25)
|Fighting
|West Province (Area One)
|39. Lucario (Lv 75)
|Ice
|North of Dalizapa Passage in a cave
|40. Meowth (Lv 15)
|Flying
|South Province (Area Two)
|41. Mimikyu (Lv 65)
|Fairy
|North Province (Area Two)
|42. Naclstack (Lv 33)
|Ghost
|West Province (Area Two)
|43. Pawmo (Lv 55)
|Steel
|North Province (Area Three) — In a cave
|44. Pinurchin (Lv 55)
|Electric
|Glaseado Mountain
|45. Primeape (Lv 50)
|Poison
|Glaseado Mountain
|46. Pyroar (Lv 36)
|Dark
|East Province (Area Three)
|47. Raichu (Lv 60)
|Fighting
|West Paldean Sea
|48. Revavroom (Lv 55)
|Fire
|Glaseado Mountain
|49. Rockruff (Lv 25)
|Psychic
|West Province (Area Three)
|50. Salandit (Lv 27)
|Dragon
|East Province (Area One) — Must Climb to it
|51. Sandygast (Lv 30)
|Grass
|Asado Desert
|52. Scyther (Lv 22)
|Normal
|South Province (Area Four)
|53. Shinx (Lv 14)
|Ice
|South Province (Area Five)
|54. Slaking (Lv 55)
|Ghost
|North Province (Area Two)
|55. Sliggoo (Lv 30)
|Poison
|South Province (Area Four)
|56. Slowbro (Lv 55)
|Grass
|Casseroya Lake
|57. Sneasel (Lv 41)
|Fighting
|Dalizapa Passage
|58. Sylveon (Lv 50)
|Fairy
|North Province (Area Three)
|59. Tauros (Lv 32)
|Electric
|East Province (Area Two)
|60. Tinkatuff (Lv 36)
|Dark
|West Province (Area One)
|61. Torkoal (Lv 26)
|Normal
|West Province (Area One)
|62. Toxapex (Lv 37)
|Normal
|East Province (Area One)
|63. Tsareena (Lv 65)
|Psychic
|Casseroya Lake
|64. Umbreon (Lv 50)
|Dark
|South Province (Area Six) — In Alfornada Cavern
|65. Ursaring (Lv 44)
|Flying
|Dalizapa Passage
|66. Vaporeon (Lv 50)
|Water
|Casseroya Lake
|67. Veluza (Lv 49)
|Normal
|Glaseado Mountain
|68. Wugtrio (Lv 60)
|Ground
|North Province (Area One) — Must throw ball from far away to start battle
Why you want Tera Pokémon
Tera types have never existed in previous Pokémon games, but their existence can help players strategize even more in battle. That's because many of the Wild Tera Pokémon on this list have a different typing than they usually do, which means that when Terastallizing they don't have the same weaknesses as before. This can throw your opponents off or make a Pokémon strong against a Pokémon they are usually weak to. If you strategize correctly, you can use these Wild Tera Pokémon to really gain an advantage in battle.
Now, not all of these Wild Tera Pokémon have a different Tera Type than normal. For instance, all of the Eevee evolutions (or Eeveelutions) are strictly the same Tera type as usual. To get special versions of those Pokémon with different Tera types than you'd expect, you'll want to participate in Tera Raid Battles.
How to spot Wild Tera Pokémon
These creatures glow from a distance are at a fixed point until you get close enough and then they start moving around a bit. It should be noted that while they sparkle these are not what are considered Shiny Pokémon.
If you're looking for a specific wild Tera Pokémon, go to the spot where they are located on the map above and you'll find them soon enough. Since they are very bright, they can be a lot easier to spot when it's nighttime in the game.
How to battle Wild Tera Pokémon
These creatures cannot be killed with a one-hit KO because they always have some health left after you break their Tera typing. So attack them with the strongest move you have and then when their Tera crowns have been knocked off, work on throwing the best Poké Balls you have at them until they are caught.
Wild Tera Pokémon are our friends
Some of these creatures will be really high level when you get to them, so make sure you bring plenty of Poké Balls and a strong team of Pokémon to take them on. Remember that you cannot one-hit KO them, so feel free to hit them with the strongest move you have. This will knock their crown off (so to speak) and then you'll be able to catch them right after they are no longer Terastallized.
Having creatures with different typing than usual can give you an edge in battle and make an opponent come to a fight unprepared. So it's fun to collect as many Pokémon with a Tera type that isn't usual to their own typing when you can. Good luck catching all of the ones you're after.
