Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: All 68 wild Tera Pokémon locations

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet really mix battle strategy up quite a bit by introducing the Tera Phenomenon to the series. This ability makes it so that some creatures can change their typing when Terastallizing. While you can run around catching these creatures in Tera Raid battles, there are also Wild Tera Pokémon in fixed locations all over the Paldea map.

There are 68 Wild Tera Pokémon total and this is where you'll find them along with the Tera type and level they will have.

All wild Tera Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

There are a grand total of 68 wild Tera Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. This chart is listed in alphabetical order by Pokémon name.



NOTE: Some of these Pokémon are in caves or are in places that you'll have to climb to. So, you might need to unlock more Travel Abilities for Koraidon or Miraidon before you can get to them all.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Tera Type Location 1. Altaria (Lv 50) Fairy West Province (Area Three) 2. Avalugg (Lv 45) Rock Dalizapa Passage 3. Axew (Lv 36) Ground West Province (Area One) 4. Azumarill (Lv 55) Fairy Casseroya Lake 5. Bellibolt (Lv 55) Water Casseroya Lake 6. Breloom (Lv 30) Rock West Province (Area Three) 7. Buizel (Lv 21) Ice West Province (Area One) 8. Corviknight (Lv 55) Fighting North Province (Area Two) 9. Cyclizar (Lv 45) Flying Asado Desert 10. Diglett (Lv 17) Rock South Province (Area Two) 11. Dragonair (Lv 54) Electric West Province (Area One) 12. Dragonite (Lv 75) Steel North Province (Area Two) 13. Drednaw (Lv 55) Ice Casseroya Lake 14. Dunsparce (Lv 16) Poison South Province (Area Three) 15. Eelektross (Lv 65) Dragon East Paldean Sea 16. Espathra (Lv 45) Steel Dalizapa Passage 17. Espeon (Lv 50) Psychic East Province (Area Three) 18. Falinks (Lv 30) Steel East Province (Area Three) 19. Flamigo (Lv 40) Bug South Province (Area Five) 20. Flareon (Lv 50) Fire South Province (Area Five) — Must Climb to it 21. Fletchling (Lv 15) Fire South Province (Area Two) 22. Floette (Lv 22) Grass East Province (Area One) 23. Frigibax (Lv 40) Dark Glaseado Mountain 24. Froslass (Lv 45) Ghost Dalizapa Passage 25. Garchomp (Lv 65) Water West Province (Area Two) 26. Glaceon (Lv 50) Ice North Province (Area One) 27. Golduck (Lv 33) Psychic South Province (Area Four) — Must Climb to it 28. Grafaiai (Lv 48) Bug Tagtree Thicket 29. Growlithe (Lv 24) Ground East Province (Area Two) 30. Gyarados (Lv 55) Dragon Casseroya Lake 31. Hawlucha (Lv 41) Bug South Province (Area Six) — In Alfornada Cavern 32. Houndoom (Lv 42) Ghost South Province (Area Six) — In Alfornada Cavern 33. Houndstone (Lv 40) Ground South Province (Area Five) 34. Jigglypuff (Lv 14) Water South Province (Area Three) 35. Jolteon (Lv 50) Electric West Province (Area One) 36. Kirlia (Lv 28) Fire East Province (Area Three) 37. Leafeon (Lv 50) Grass South Province (Area Four) — Must Climb to it 38. Lokix (Lv 25) Fighting West Province (Area One) 39. Lucario (Lv 75) Ice North of Dalizapa Passage in a cave 40. Meowth (Lv 15) Flying South Province (Area Two) 41. Mimikyu (Lv 65) Fairy North Province (Area Two) 42. Naclstack (Lv 33) Ghost West Province (Area Two) 43. Pawmo (Lv 55) Steel North Province (Area Three) — In a cave 44. Pinurchin (Lv 55) Electric Glaseado Mountain 45. Primeape (Lv 50) Poison Glaseado Mountain 46. Pyroar (Lv 36) Dark East Province (Area Three) 47. Raichu (Lv 60) Fighting West Paldean Sea 48. Revavroom (Lv 55) Fire Glaseado Mountain 49. Rockruff (Lv 25) Psychic West Province (Area Three) 50. Salandit (Lv 27) Dragon East Province (Area One) — Must Climb to it 51. Sandygast (Lv 30) Grass Asado Desert 52. Scyther (Lv 22) Normal South Province (Area Four) 53. Shinx (Lv 14) Ice South Province (Area Five) 54. Slaking (Lv 55) Ghost North Province (Area Two) 55. Sliggoo (Lv 30) Poison South Province (Area Four) 56. Slowbro (Lv 55) Grass Casseroya Lake 57. Sneasel (Lv 41) Fighting Dalizapa Passage 58. Sylveon (Lv 50) Fairy North Province (Area Three) 59. Tauros (Lv 32) Electric East Province (Area Two) 60. Tinkatuff (Lv 36) Dark West Province (Area One) 61. Torkoal (Lv 26) Normal West Province (Area One) 62. Toxapex (Lv 37) Normal East Province (Area One) 63. Tsareena (Lv 65) Psychic Casseroya Lake 64. Umbreon (Lv 50) Dark South Province (Area Six) — In Alfornada Cavern 65. Ursaring (Lv 44) Flying Dalizapa Passage 66. Vaporeon (Lv 50) Water Casseroya Lake 67. Veluza (Lv 49) Normal Glaseado Mountain 68. Wugtrio (Lv 60) Ground North Province (Area One) — Must throw ball from far away to start battle

Why you want Tera Pokémon

Tera types have never existed in previous Pokémon games, but their existence can help players strategize even more in battle. That's because many of the Wild Tera Pokémon on this list have a different typing than they usually do, which means that when Terastallizing they don't have the same weaknesses as before. This can throw your opponents off or make a Pokémon strong against a Pokémon they are usually weak to. If you strategize correctly, you can use these Wild Tera Pokémon to really gain an advantage in battle.

Now, not all of these Wild Tera Pokémon have a different Tera Type than normal. For instance, all of the Eevee evolutions (or Eeveelutions) are strictly the same Tera type as usual. To get special versions of those Pokémon with different Tera types than you'd expect, you'll want to participate in Tera Raid Battles.

How to spot Wild Tera Pokémon

(Image credit: iMore)

These creatures glow from a distance are at a fixed point until you get close enough and then they start moving around a bit. It should be noted that while they sparkle these are not what are considered Shiny Pokémon.

If you're looking for a specific wild Tera Pokémon, go to the spot where they are located on the map above and you'll find them soon enough. Since they are very bright, they can be a lot easier to spot when it's nighttime in the game.

How to battle Wild Tera Pokémon

(Image credit: iMore)

These creatures cannot be killed with a one-hit KO because they always have some health left after you break their Tera typing. So attack them with the strongest move you have and then when their Tera crowns have been knocked off, work on throwing the best Poké Balls you have at them until they are caught.

Wild Tera Pokémon are our friends

Some of these creatures will be really high level when you get to them, so make sure you bring plenty of Poké Balls and a strong team of Pokémon to take them on. Remember that you cannot one-hit KO them, so feel free to hit them with the strongest move you have. This will knock their crown off (so to speak) and then you'll be able to catch them right after they are no longer Terastallized.

Having creatures with different typing than usual can give you an edge in battle and make an opponent come to a fight unprepared. So it's fun to collect as many Pokémon with a Tera type that isn't usual to their own typing when you can. Good luck catching all of the ones you're after.