Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to catch and evolve Eevee

Eevee is a unique staple of the Pokémon franchise, with numerous possible evolutions depending on the exact circumstances the evolution happens under.

That hasn't changed in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where Eevee can again be caught and then evolved into a variety of different Pokémon. Unlike some past Pokémon games, Eevee won't be so easy to find this time. Fortunately, we're here to help.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Violet Go ahead and grab your copy of Pokémon Violet, and you can start collecting plenty of friends from all around the open world. Many of them aren't very straightforward in their evolutions, and nowhere is this more true than with Eevee. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | GameStop (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Scarlet The latest Pokémon games are here, so if you're diving into Pokémon Scarlet, there's a whole world of adventure waiting for you. Fill out your Pokédex, which means evolving Eevee in several different ways. Buy from: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | GameStop (opens in new tab)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Where to catch Eevee

(Image credit: iMore)

As opposed to past Pokémon games, where Eevee was sometimes easy to find or even the main star of the title, Eevee isn't very easy to get in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There are only three small locations where you can find Eevee spawning in the wild, and the rate at which Eevee spawns in these three areas appears to be very low.

The first place is in Area 3 of the West Province, the second location is Area 2 of the South Province, and the final area is the path that leads to the Pokémon League.

In addition to these tiny spawn locations, you can also sometimes find Eevee in Tera Raid Battles. If you happen to find one of these, beating the Terastallized Eevee provides an excellent opportunity for you to throw a Poké Ball and add the critter to your collection.

If you're playing online with friends, you can also always ask someone who already has Eevee if they'd be willing to trade. If they have a spare Eevee (or don't mind breeding one) this may be faster than waiting to try and catch one in the limited locations available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Trading in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is easy, so consider this option if you're not having any luck with the other two methods.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: List of Eevee evolutions

(Image credit: iMore)

While most Pokémon evolve simply by leveling up, that's not always the case, and nowhere is this more true than with Eevee. This cute creature has a mind-boggling eight possible evolutions, which all depend on a variety of factors. Fortunately, most of them are pretty simple, but there's a couple of exceptions you should carefully note. We break down what they are and what's required below:

Espeon: In order to evolve Eevee into Espeon, you need to have it evolve with a high friendship level during the day and not knowing a Fairy-type move. Friendship is easy to raise, as you mainly need to level up your Pokémon without letting them faint too often. You can also interact with them at Picnics or have them walk around with you to raise Friendship.

Flareon: Evolving Eevee into Flareon just involves exposing it to a Fire Stone.

Glaceon: Another simple evolution, turn Eevee into Glaceon with an Ice Stone.

Jolteon: Again a simple thing to do, you can evolve Eevee into Jolteon with a Thunder Stone.

Leafeon: Just expose Eevee to a Leaf Stone in order to evolve it into a Leafeon.

Sylveon: To get Sylveon, you need to evolve Eevee with a high Friendship level while also having Eevee know a Fairy-type move. Eevee will get opportunities to learn Fairy-type moves as it levels up, and just needs to know one to evolve into Sylveon.

Umbreon: You'll get Umbreon by evolving Eevee with high Friendship, making sure it's nighttime, and not knowing a Fairy-type move.

Vaporeon: In order to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon, you just need to expose it to a Water Stone.

You can find Stones all over Paldea by interacting with sparkling points on the ground or you can purchase them at Delibird Presents shops at Mesagoza or Casscarafa.

Evolve and explore!

No matter how you choose to evolve your Eevee, you'll have plenty of opportunities for battles across the open world of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Between the new types of battles and the content that becomes available once you finish the campaign means you're not running out of things to do for a long time. Continue hunting down legendaries and have fun!