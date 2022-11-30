Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit

As is often the case when a new Pokémon game comes out, Scarlet and Violet introduce new evolutions that we haven't seen before. One of the most unintuitive new evolutions revolves around getting Bisharp to evolve into Kingambit. The process is easy enough once you know what to do, but if you're just out there leveling Bisharp up, you won't get anywhere.

We'll explain where to find Bisharp and what you specifically need to do to get it to evolve into this brand-new evolution.

How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit

(Image credit: iMore)

Pawniard (Level 52) → Bisharp (Defeat 3 Bisharp with a Pawniard posse) → Kingambit

Kingambit is a brand new evolution that we've never seen before in a Pokémon game. There's a bit more to the process of evolving Bisharp in Scarlet and Violet, so we'll go into detail here.

You specifically need to have a Bisharp that has the Leader's Crest as a held item. To get one, you'll need to capture a Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniards, as only these have this special item.

Next, you need to make this Leader's Crest-holding Bisharp battle three other Bisharps surrounded by Pawniards.

Once you've battled three of these Bisharps, you just need to level up your Bisharp. This can be done the old-fashioned way by battling or by giving it a rare candy or other Exp. Candies from your Bag. Your Bisharp will automatically evolve into Kingambit at this point.

Bisharp with Pawniards Location

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: iMore) (Image credit: iMore)

Bisharp and Pawniard spawn individually in a few places, but the best place to get a Bisharp that is surrounded by Pawniards is by flying to the North Province (Area Two) Pokémon Center on the far east side of the map.



In my own experience, these Leader's Crest Bisharp tended to spawn right next to the Pokémon Center. Though you can also travel southeast in this wooded area to find more. If you don't see any when you first arrive, you can get them to spawn by defeating the Pokémon that you see or driving around until new Pokémon show up.

Like playing Pokémon chess

Pawniard, Bisharp, and Kingambit all have names that refer to one of the oldest strategy games still in existence. So it makes sense that in order to evolve to its final form, players need to defeat three opponents. This process shouldn't take very long, but if you're having trouble finding a Bisharp with Pawniards simply auto-battle the Pokémon around you or wander around until some spawn.

With Kingambit added to your Dex, you'll be one step closer to capturing all 400 Pokémon that are in Scarlet and Violet.