Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: How to get the Shiny Charm

As is usually the case with core Pokémon games, there are plenty of ways to increase your chances of finding Shiny Pokémon during your adventure in Scarlet and Violet. One of the best ways to increase your Shiny odds is by obtaining the Shiny Charm, but it will take some work. Here's everything you need to know about the Shiny Charm, how much of a Shiny rate it gives you, and where to get it.

Step 1: Catch all 400 Pokémon and complete that Dex

Your base chances of getting a Pokémon with different coloring than usual when starting Scarlet and Violet are 1/4096, but if you get the Shiny Charm, those chances increase to 1/1365.67. You can also do a number of other things to increase your odds of coming across a Shiny Pokémon even further, but the Shiny Charm helps out a ton.

The Shiny Charm is only available if you complete the Paldean Pokédex. This means that you need to capture all 400 Pokémon first. Since some Pokémon are exclusive to one game or the other, you'll need to trade with someone who has the other version to get them all. But's not enough to complete the Pokédex, you need to know where to pick up the Shiny Charm once the Pokédex is complete.

Step 2: Talk to Jacq

As is usually the case in Pokémon games, the Shiny Charm must be given to you by an adult. Once your Dex is complete, return to the Academy Biology Room and talk to Professor Jacq. He's located in the right corner of the room next to the terrarium. He'll notice that your Dex is complete and will give you the Shiny Charm as a reward.

Step 3: Go Shiny hunting!

Now that you have the Shiny Charm, your chances of happening upon a Shiny are greatly increased. Get out there and keep an eye out for Pokémon that look different from normal. Remember that they do not sparkle or make any noises in Scarlet and Violet until you interact with them. Additionally, your Pokémon will be unable to auto-battle a Shiny Pokémon, so you can auto-battle away without worry.

Increase those odds!

There is never any guarantee that you will happen upon a Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. However, getting the Shiny Charm is an excellent way to increase your odds. Remember that there are also additional things you can do to improve your chances of seeing a different colored Pokémon, so the Shiny Charm is just one aspect of making Shiny hunting easier.

Have fun out there and don't be afraid to use auto-battling since Scarlet and Violet were designed in such a way that Shiny Pokémon cannot be auto-battled.

