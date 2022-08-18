Splatoon 3 idols guide: Shiver, Big Man, and Frye

Splatoon is Nintendo's most successful new IP, featuring vibrant colors and a whole new take on the third-person shooter genre. Fans of the series are excited about every new feature available with its third installment, which is releasing on Sept. 9, 2022. One of the most popular questions involved who the new idols would be in the upcoming game. Here's everything you need to know about the idols in Splatoon 3.

Who are idols in Splatoon?

Callie and Marie in Splatoon 1. (Image credit: Nintendo)

A pastime called Turf Wars is encouraged in the Splatoon world, and is advertised by music idols who announce the game modes and stages available. In Splatoon on Wii U, the idols were the Squid Sisters, a pop star sibling duo comprised of Callie and Marie. After the last Splatfest in Splatoon, the two sisters had a falling out, with Callie disappearing and Marie going on a mission to find her.

Marina the Octoling and Pearl the Inkling in Splatoon 2. (Image credit: Nintendo)

In Splatoon 2, the idols were a DJ and MC duo called Off the Hook, featuring Marina the Octoling and Pearl the Inkling. Marina and Pearl are not siblings, but friends, who follow their passion for music. In the Octo Expansion DLC, Marina and Pearl went by the aliases DJ_Hyperfresh and MC.Princess, respectively. It was the first time we saw Octolings integrate into Inkling society, which was a big deal given the historical wars between the two groups.

Who are the idols in Splatoon 3?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Initially announced in the August 2022 Splatoon 3 Direct, the newest idols take on a twist that aligns with Splatoon 3's theme of threes. This time around, there are three idols: Shiver, Frye, and Big Man, who are in a group called Deep Cut. The three members of Deep Cut host a news program called Anarchy Splatcast, where their personalities really shine. Their theme song is called "Anarchy Rainbow," referencing both the team's news show as well as their colorful attire.

Shiver in Splatoon 3. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Shiver is a blue-haired Octoling with red eyes and accents, referred to as a "shark tamer." Promotional materials for Shiver seem to avoid using gendered language surrounding the Octoling, leading some to assume that the character is agender or non-binary. Shiver wears a wide blue top draped over a white sarashi, with Shimenawa rope in their hair.

Frye from Splatoon 3. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Frye is a yellow-haired Inkling with yellow eyes and purple accents, referred to as an "eel master." Frye wears a short, yellow cropped top over a cropped turtleneck and wide-legged pants with holes alongside a pair of socks with the toes cut out. In her hair, she wears a fried food decoration.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Big Man is a giant manta ray with white and gray markings who seems to communicate in noises only his friends can understand. On his head, he wears a headdress, and he stands on his pelvic fins the way bipedal animals would walk upright. Big Man doesn't say much, but he seems to be quite cheerful. Best of all, the internet is obsessed with him already.

What do idols do in Splatoon?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The main function of idols is to announce the maps and game modes currently in rotation. In Splatoon 2, Off the Hook also announced whether Salmon Run was available, showcasing what gear items were being awarded during that rotation. In Splatoon 3, squids and inklings in the overworld can opt to check the maps and game modes on their Sea-Cucumber Phones as opposed to listening to the news every time they boot up the game.

The secondary function of idols is to choose an allegiance during Splatfests. After announcing the date and theme of an upcoming Splatfest, each idol chooses a team to support. At the end of the event, the idols tally up the points or clout achieved by each team, subsequently announcing the winner. These results rarely have an effect on the games themselves, except for the last Splatfest that takes place in each game.

In Splatoon 3, there are three teams, one for each idol. During the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere, the teams are Rock, Paper, and Scissors. Shiver is on Team Rock, Frye is on Team Paper, and Big Man is on Team Scissors — though we're unsure of how he's able to hold scissors without any fingers.

The idols often make an appearance in the single-player campaigns as well. Callie, Marie, Pearl, and Marina are agents that work alongside the player character to defeat threats to their homes in their respective games. It's unknown whether Deep Cut will play a part in the Return of the Mammalians campaign in Splatoon 3, but we did see Callie and Marie make an appearance.

Will there be amiibo?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Both the Squid Sisters and Off the Hook received the amiibo treatment, traditionally releasing as a two-pack. Whether Deep Cut will get their own amiibo remains to be seen, but given that a three-pack featuring Splatoon 3 amiibo were announced, it seems likely.

Stars to look up to

The idols have always offered some welcome personality to each game, so we're excited to hear about their backstories. With all the information presented in the Splatoon 3 Direct, it's already looking to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games. We're hoping to see some amiibo release for the new trio, because let's face it — Big Man would look adorable on any shelf.