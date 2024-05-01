Fallout Shelter has been raking in $80,000 daily since the TV show's debut as downloads skyrocketed 346%
Some big numbers.
You'd need to have tried really hard to have missed the fact that the Fallout Amazon Prime TV show has been incredibly popular since it debuted recently, and it coincided with a renewed interest in the Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 games, too. But it turns out that even mobile games have experienced something of a resurgence on the back of the show, and that includes the iPhone game Fallout Shelter.
According to new figures Fallout fever captured the hearts, minds, and wallets of gamers so much that the Fallout Shelter game has been able to rake in $80,000 per day thanks to its in-game transactions, a figure that is a huge increase over the $20,000 daily revenue the game was able to bring in previously.
Where did that extra money come from? Fresh downloads, with some huge figures involved.
It's game time
Those figures come courtesy of GamesIndustry.biz and suggest that downloads of Fallout Shelter grew by more than 364% between April 9 and April 13. In raw terms, the number of daily downloads rose from 20,000 per day to more than 60,000. The report notes that the downloads rose 20% within just 24 hours of the TV show's premiere.
Fallout Shelter founts itself at the heady heights of number seven in the top free games chart in the App Store, the highest since June 2018.
If you haven't yet checked what all the fuss is about, you can stream the first season of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video right now. All done and dusted? You can scratch that post-apocalyptic itch with Apple TV Plus hit Silo, too. There's one season available now with three more on the way!
More from iMore
- How to play Fallout 4 on Mac — play the game that inspired the hit TV show
- Fallout Shelter: Tips, tricks, and strategy to keep your dwellers free of radiation
- Binged the Fallout TV show already? This Apple Plus TV show can satisfy your cravings and has more seasons on the way
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Grab 25% off Apple TV MLS Season Pass and watch Messi's bid to bring football-not-soccer glory to Inter Miami
Gorgeous (PRODUCT)RED mid-season iPhone 15 revamp teased as attentions turn to iPhone 16, 16 Pro
Has Apple created an answer to Microsoft Copilot? Here's how AI could change Safari in iOS 18