Fallout Shelter has been raking in $80,000 daily since the TV show's debut as downloads skyrocketed 346%

You'd need to have tried really hard to have missed the fact that the Fallout Amazon Prime TV show has been incredibly popular since it debuted recently, and it coincided with a renewed interest in the Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 games, too. But it turns out that even mobile games have experienced something of a resurgence on the back of the show, and that includes the iPhone game Fallout Shelter.

According to new figures Fallout fever captured the hearts, minds, and wallets of gamers so much that the Fallout Shelter game has been able to rake in $80,000 per day thanks to its in-game transactions, a figure that is a huge increase over the $20,000 daily revenue the game was able to bring in previously.

Where did that extra money come from? Fresh downloads, with some huge figures involved.

It's game time

Those figures come courtesy of GamesIndustry.biz and suggest that downloads of Fallout Shelter grew by more than 364% between April 9 and April 13. In raw terms, the number of daily downloads rose from 20,000 per day to more than 60,000. The report notes that the downloads rose 20% within just 24 hours of the TV show's premiere.

Fallout Shelter founts itself at the heady heights of number seven in the top free games chart in the App Store, the highest since June 2018.

If you haven't yet checked what all the fuss is about, you can stream the first season of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video right now. All done and dusted? You can scratch that post-apocalyptic itch with Apple TV Plus hit Silo, too. There's one season available now with three more on the way!

